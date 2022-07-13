Condo resale prices rise for 23rd straight month in June, volume falls 17.2%

SINGAPORE - Prices of resale condominium units edged up for the 23rd straight month in June, while transactions dipped amid the seasonal holiday lull.

Last month, condo resale prices rose at the quicker pace of 0.8 per cent compared with May's 0.3 per cent, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Wednesday (July 13).

Compared with June last year, prices were up by 9.4 per cent, data showed.

Meanwhile, the resale volume fell by 17.2 per cent, with an estimated 1,250 units changing hands in June, down from 1,510 units in May.

Resale transactions declined by 17.1 per cent compared with June last year, but were still 27.3 per cent higher than the five-year average for the month of June.

Property analysts attributed the decline to the typical slowdown during the June holidays, as well as the low supply of resale condo stock.

Concerns about global economic uncertainties and interest rate hikes may have also contributed to slower sales, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

She noted that condo prices in the suburbs rose the quickest, at 4.7 per cent over the past six months, and 10.9 per cent over the past year.

Ms Sun said Housing Board upgraders may have chosen to buy resale condos in the suburbs as homes there tend to be cheaper. There has also been a lack of new condo launches there, pushing buyers to the resale market.

"The strong demand from HDB upgraders may have contributed to the steep price increase in the suburbs over the past year," she added.

In June, condos in the suburbs accounted for 59.7 per cent of the total condo sales volume. Homes in the city fringes accounted for 24.5 per cent, while the remaining 15.7 per cent were in core central Singapore.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said foreigners are continuing to buy homes in Singapore, propping up resale condo prices.

He added that four units at luxury condo Wallich Residence in the Tanjong Pagar area were sold to foreigners last month.