Condo resale prices dip 0.6% in January for first time in over 2 years

SINGAPORE - Prices of resale condominium units in January dipped for the first time in more than two years as fewer units changed hands during the Chinese New Year seasonal lull period.

In January, overall condo resale prices dipped by 0.6 per cent compared with December when prices rose 0.7 per cent, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Monday.

Prior to last month’s downturn, condo resale prices had been rising for 29 consecutive months. The last time resale condo prices fell was in September 2020 when prices slipped by 1 per cent due to various safe distancing measures in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property analysts attributed January’s dip in prices to the seasonal slowdown in sales activities, which is compounded by limited supply as owners hold off on selling, and the high interest rate environment, although it remains to be seen whether price decline will continue in the months to come.

One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran said fewer high-value transactions were observed in January, and a shift in interest towards the Housing Board resale segment could be among the reasons for the price decline.

Buyers who are unable to find suitable options in the private resale market may have turned to the HDB resale market to make the most of their budget, said Mr Sandrasegeran.

“Due to the rising preference for larger living spaces, the HDB resale market serves as a viable option for this group of buyers who are looking for larger living spaces at a more affordable price point than what is available in the private resale market,” he said.

In addition, foreigners are showing more interest in new condo launches than resale condo units, which could further drain the pool of potential buyers for the private resale market, added Mr Sandrasegeran.

In January, prices in central Singapore rose by 2.5 per cent, while those in the city fringes fell by 0.2 per cent and those in the suburbs dropped by 1.2 per cent.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said it is likely that steady new home sales in central Singapore in recent months have helped to lift resale prices in the same sub-market.

Meanwhile, the number of units sold dropped for the fourth consecutive month in January on the back of property cooling measures which came in effect in September 2022.

Data showed an estimated 519 units were resold in January, a 22.6 per cent decrease from the 671 units resold the month before. Volumes are down 43.2 per cent compared to a year before, and 35.5 per cent lower than the five-year average volumes for the month of January.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said transactions may continue to be muted in the months to come as fewer sellers have put up their units for sale.

“With prices remaining elevated, especially new home prices, the replacement cost of a home is high. Furthermore, some homeowners may be inclined to keep their units for rental income since rents remain firm,” she said.