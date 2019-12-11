Condo rents rise 1.2% in November, HDB rents dip 0.1%: SRX

SINGAPORE - Rents for non-landed private homes rose last month at its strongest pace since January, despite four straight months of lower leasings, while HDB rents inched down, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Overall condo rents rose 1.2 per cent in November from the previous month, and are up 4.6 per cent year on year. However, they are still 16 per cent below their peak in January 2013.

The SRX flash data also showed that 3,980 private non-landed units were leased in November, down 7.6 per cent from October, and 3.1 per cent lower than a year ago. However, volumes are 7.5 per cent higher than the five-year average volume for the month of November.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) noted in its annual Financial Stability Review released last month a "stability in rental prices" that suggests that occupancy demand is adequate at this juncture to absorb newly completed units. But MAS cautioned that the tepid economic outlook coupled with an expected increase in the supply of completed units in the medium term, could lead to new downward pressure on rentals.

As such, the MAS warned against overleveraging, saying that investors that borrowed at higher mortgage repayments relative to incomes could face difficulties meeting the repayments on their investment properties.

Over in the public housing market, HDB rents dipped 0.1 per cent last month from October, though they are up by 1.6 per cent from November 2018. Compared to their peak in August 2013, HDB rents are still off by 14.5 per cent.

All room types experienced rent increases year on year: three-room by 1.7 per cent, four-room by 1.4 per cent, five-room by 1.1 per cent and executive by 3.4 per cent.

There were 1,842 HDB flats rented in November, almost unchanged from the 1,840 units in October.

Four-room flats were again most popular last month, making up 34.1 per cent of total rental volume, followed by three-room flats with 33.4 per cent. Five-room flats accounted for 26.5 per cent of volume, and executive flats 6 per cent.

HDB rental volumes are down 3.2 per cent from November 2018, and are also 2.1 per cent lower than the five-year average volume for the month.