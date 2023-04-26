Condo rents dip 0.3% in March after 26-month climb, HDB rents up 0.7%

SINGAPORE - Rents for condominium units dipped for the first time in March, after climbing for 26 consecutive months, a sign that tenants are continuing to resist rent increases.

Condo rents decreased marginally by 0.3 per cent in March, following a 3.5 per cent increase in February, according to flash figures released on Wednesday by property portals 99.co and SRX.

OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said the marginal overall rent decline in March could be due to the growing disparity in expectations, as tenants resist rent increases while landlords raise rents to cope with rising inflation and higher mortgage payments.

Rents in the city fringes went down by 0.4 per cent while those in the suburbs dipped by 0.2 per cent. Only the rents of condo units in central Singapore recorded a 0.1 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, flash data showed that rents for Housing Board flats continued to edge up in March – by 0.7 per cent – marking the 33rd straight month of growth.

Overall HDB rents increased by 26.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said this could be a result of tenants who are pushed out of the private market and subsequently turned to the HDB rental market for more affordable alternatives.

“More tenants in the private market are speaking with their feet by moving to the HDB market when the landlords are very insistent on their demands,” he said.

Mr Luqman Hakim, chief data and analytics officer at 99.co, noted that rents for three-room HDB flats increased the most by 2.1 per cent, compared with other flat types.

“This is another sign that many potential condo tenants may have shifted to smaller-room HDB flats due to rising costs,” he said.