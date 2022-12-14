Condo, HDB rents climb in Nov; leasing volume drops as tenants feel the pinch

SINGAPORE – Rents for Housing Board flats and private apartments continued to climb in November, with analysts noting that tenants are feeling the pinch in this landlord’s market.

HDB rents rose by 1.6 per cent in November, compared with October’s 1.8 per cent, with rents across all flat types in both mature and non-mature estates climbing, according to flash figures released on Wednesday by property portals 99.co and SRX.

Condominium rents went up by 2 per cent in November, a slower pace compared with 2.7 per cent in October, with those in the suburbs growing at the fastest pace at 3.4 per cent.

This marks the 23rd straight month of growth for condo rents and the 29th for HDB rents.

ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said: “The unrelenting increase in residential rental rates is fuelled by strong demand from expatriates and some local tenants, as well as limited new housing supply due to the delayed completion of new HDB and condo projects. “

Compared with November 2021, condo rents have surged by 34 per cent, with rents in the suburbs up by 36.5 per cent.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said more tenants were priced out of the city fringe and core central Singapore market. “These tenants were displaced to the suburbs, thus pushing up the rents in November,” he said.

HDB rents are 27.8 per cent higher compared with November 2021, with executive flats lodging a 31.4 per cent jump.

The double-digit year-on-year growth began in the fourth quarter of 2021, noted Mr Mak.

“That was when confidence recovered in the job and property markets, as many people felt that the pandemic was gradually being brought under control,” he said.

“However, many tenants are already feeling the pain from the rapid rental hikes in the past year.”

Meanwhile, condo rental volume dipped for the fifth straight month, dropping by 4.5 per cent to an estimated 4,160 units in November.

The number of units leased was down by 16.5 per cent year on year, 7.2 per cent lower than the five-year average for the month of November.