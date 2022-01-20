Chinese property bond rally fades as investors seek clarity

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A record-breaking rally in Chinese property bonds petered out on Thursday (Jan 20) amid growing investor doubt over how much a reported plan to allow developers greater access to funds from pre-sold homes will benefit distressed firms.

High-yield notes fell as much as 3 cents on the dollar after jumping on Wednesday following the reports. Bonds of Country Garden Holdings and Sunac China Holdings fell after rallying by a record.

Gains extended in the stock market, with an index of developer shares rising more than 3 per cent as traders cited short covering. With a crisis of confidence and financial contagion spreading across the property market this week, investors are looking for regulatory easing to help a credit market that is saddled with billions of dollars in losses.

Thursday's reversal in bonds shows that traders are wary of betting too strongly that the news marks a turning point for the beaten-down sector.

"The market is still cynical about (the reported rule) being nationwide," said Ms Monica Hsiao, founder and chief investment officer of Triada Capital. "In reality, we know a lot of implementations get done province by province, and also we do not know details of which types of company will be allowed more access."

Even as China cut interest rates this week and pledged to use more monetary tools to support the economy, official rhetoric on housing remains the same. In a scheduled press briefing on Tuesday, officials at the People's Bank of China said mortgage loans would be kept "basically stable".

Policymakers also reiterated the oft-repeated catchphrase that houses are for living in, not for speculation. Thursday's cut in the five-year loan prime rate, which underpins mortgages, was smaller than some economists had expected.

A number of major cities in China and some smaller municipalities tightened supervision over the use of pre-sold property proceeds at the end of last year, local media reported at the time. Such cash generally accounts for almost half of developers' inflows, according to official data.

Generating liquidity by other means has become increasingly difficult. Home sales and prices are dropping, according to recent economic data. Several of China's largest banks have become more selective about funding real estate projects by local government financing vehicles.

Sunac China Holdings' 6.5 per cent note due 2023 dropped to 59 cents after peaking on Thursday morning at 69.6 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Country Garden Holdings' 6.5 per cent note due 2024 fell 2.1 cents to 90 cents after surging nearly 14 cents a day earlier.

In the stock market, short-seller favorite Agile Group Holdings surged 13 per cent on Wednesday, the most since 2015. It gained another 4.3 per cent the following day.

An event-driven fund was among those caught by the sudden rally in Chinese property stocks, according to a Singapore-based money manager who asked to not be named discussing internal trading strategies.

The fund started closing some of its short positions on Wednesday afternoon. Another trader at a global bank said two clients were buying Chinese property shares to close out short bets on Thursday.

"We are short China property shares and have been since 2020," said Mr Daniel Yu, founder of Gotham City Research. "We were expecting some policy moves but you just adjust positions along the way. This doesn't change the long-term picture. We are sticking with our positions, hedging them by buying other China names."

Market-oriented funding channels have been all but paralysed. Selling credit offshore is prohibitively expensive and the equity market can digest only so much - when Sunac tapped stock investors instead last week, its shares sank a record 23 per cent in Hong Kong.