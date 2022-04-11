Chinese developer Zhenro misses $27.8 million of bond interest payments

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Zhenro Properties Group said it was unable to pay interest on two US dollar bonds before a grace period ended Saturday (April 9) and warned it might not be able to meet three other coupons because of its liquidity woes.

The Chinese builder, who in February asked holders of about US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) of bonds set to mature this year for more time to repay, said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday (April 10) it didn't pay a combined US$20.4 million (S$27.8 million) of interest on two dollar bonds. That has resulted in events of default, according to the company.

Zhenro also said it might not be able to pay a combined US$32.6 million of interest due on three other dollar bonds before grace periods end between April 10 and May 14. Failure to meet the obligations would also constitute events of default, the company said. However, the firm said it intends to pay the due interest on all five notes by May 31.

Prices on Zhenro's dollar bonds plunged in February after it became one of China's property firms to flag distress amid the industry's cash squeeze. The company in January said it planned to redeem a perpetual bond and boasted that one of its units had secured a 9.14 billion yuan (S$1.96 billion) credit line from state-owned Bank of China Ltd. The firm's short-dated bonds were trading near 80 cents on the dollar at the time.

Zhenro said Sunday that some of its operations have been halted in recent weeks because of Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai while sales and asset-disposal progress has been delayed.

The company disclosed last month it received sufficient bondholder support for a proposed bond exchange and waiver of default claims as it worked to navigate the credit stress in China's property sector. Fitch Ratings downgraded Zhenro to restricted default following the swap.