China property sector contracts for third straight quarter

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's property sector contracted for a third straight quarter, a sign that real estate was still dragging on the economy even before the recent Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns began to escalate.

Output in the real estate industry, a key economic contributor, contracted 2 per cent in the first quarter from a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report on Tuesday (April 19). It was the steepest drop among all sectors, according to the bureau's detailed breakdown of economic activity from January to March.

The property sector's performance was slightly better than in the fourth quarter of 2021, when it decreased by 2.9 per cent. Construction grew 1.4 per cent in the same period, a pickup from the 2.1 per cent contraction in the final three months of 2021.

Output in the hotel and catering industry dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter from a year ago, making it the second-worst performing sector. Rising Covid-19 infections and the strict curbs to contain them began to dent consumer spending towards the end of the quarter.

China's economy grew 4.8 per cent in the first quarter, data released on Monday showed, a stronger-than-expected acceleration that does not capture the full extent of the damage from recent lockdowns. Financial and trade hub Shanghai began to restrict movement in March, but those curbs have stretched well into April.

Industrial output and investment held up from January to March despite the quiet Chinese New Year holiday and disruption from Covid-19 outbreaks, according to Monday's data. But the lockdowns began to weigh on consumer spending in March as retail sales contracted for the first time since 2020. Catering revenue plunged 16.4 per cent last month, the sharpest decline since mid-2020.

The surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.8 per cent, the highest since May 2020.