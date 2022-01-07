China plans to relax 'three red lines' to encourage state-led property M&A: Report

The "three red lines" policy restricts the amount of new borrowing property developers can raise each year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
21 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers' compliance with the "three red lines", financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Friday (Jan 7), amid unprecedented stress on the sector.

The "three red lines" policy restricts the amount of new borrowing property developers can raise each year by placing caps on their debt ratios.

Local governments including Shanghai and Guangdong held respective meetings with domestic state-owned developers last week, REDD added, after policymakers asked the firms in mid-December to acquire assets from 11 private developers with liquidity issues to ease their financial stress.

More On This Topic
China property developers now under pressure to pay workers on time
China property tax trial likely delayed amid real estate slump

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.