China new home prices fall again in December; annual decline steepest in five months

BEIJING - China’s new home prices extended their decline in December 2025, official data showed on Jan 19, underscoring persistent strains in the property sector despite repeated government pledges to stabilise it.

Prices fell 0.4 per cent month on month, the same pace of decline as in November, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

On an annual basis, prices dropped 2.7 per cent in December, quickening from a 2.4 per cent fall in the previous month and marking the fastest decline in five months.

“The continued weakness in the property sector is broadly in line with our expectations and is likely to remain a major drag on China’s growth over the next two to three years,” said Morningstar equity analyst Jeff Zhang.

The continued weakness in new home prices suggests the property downturn could persist into 2026 unless policymakers roll out more forceful measures to support the sector.

Of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS, six posted price gains in December, while 58 recorded declines.

NBS data also showed the secondary market remained soft, with existing home prices in tier-one, tier-two and tier-three cities falling faster from a year earlier.

A real estate recovery would help lift household consumption by bolstering perceived wealth and confidence and could also ease broader imbalances between supply and demand in the economy.

“Looking ahead to 2026, the divergent trend in China’s property market will continue to deepen,” said Centaline Property analyst Zhang Dawei.

Home prices in major cities are expected to gradually stabilise, Mr Zhang added, while smaller cities that lack industrial support and are experiencing population outflows will face a prolonged inventory reduction process.

Property investment in China dropped 17.2 per cent, while home sales by floor area decreased 8.7 per cent in 2025, according to separate official data.

An article published on Jan 1 in Qiushi, the Communist Party’s official journal, said China’s property sector, which impacts dozens of different industries, remained a pillar of the economy and had significant room for transformation.

The sector was “undergoing a profound adjustment”, the article said, and it called for “strong policy actions” to stabilise expectations.

The property crisis, which began to unfold in mid-2021 after the launch of a government campaign to curb excessive borrowing, has pushed once high-flying developers like Country Garden and Evergrande into financial distress as they are saddled with heavy debt burdens and a backlog of unfinished projects.

China’s financial regulator said last week it would promote the “normal operation” of a government programme aimed at accelerating financing support for eligible residential projects that have been stalled. REUTERS