China Evergrande onshore bond slumps plunges more than 20%

  • Published
    8 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China Evergrande's Shenzhen-traded 5.9 per cent May 2023 bond fell more than 20 per cent in afternoon trade on Tuesday (Sept 7), extending falls since a ratings downgrade made the company's bonds ineligible for use as collateral in repo transactions.

A Shenzhen-traded 6.98 per cent January 2023 bond fell more than 15 per cent and the company's Shanghai-traded 6.98 per cent July 2022 bond fell more than 9 per cent.

