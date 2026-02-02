CDL’s Newport Residences at Anson Road sells 57% or 140 of its units at launch

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Excluding the development’s super penthouse, the project was priced at an average of $3,370 per square foot.

SINGAPORE - Newport Residences, in Anson Road in District 2, posted a strong sales performance at its weekend launch.

City Developments Ltd (CDL), the developer of the freehold condominium, said on Feb 1 that 140 of its 246 units – or about 57 per cent – were sold as at 5 pm. Excluding the development’s super penthouse, the project was priced at an average of $3,370 per sq ft (psf).

PropNex’s chief executive Kelvin Fong noted that Newport’s launch was the “best-performing District 2 new launch in recent memory”.

For comparison, he pointed out that the nearby One Bernam – a 351-unit project – recorded a 23 per cent take-up rate at its launch in May 2021; Sky Everton, which has 262 units, sold about 40 per cent of its units during its launch weekend in June 2019. Both projects are now fully sold.

Prices for Newport started from $1.298 million for a one-bedroom unit, $1.968 million for a two-bedroom one, $3.238 million for a three-bedder and $8.28 million for a four-bedroom premium unit.

While CDL did not provide a breakdown of sales by unit type, it pointed out that “all unit types were well-received, with one, two and three-bedroom units being the most popular”.

The development also features a single freehold super penthouse on level 45, spanning 12,960 sq ft, with 360-degree views of the sea and city skyline, exclusive lift access and two private carpark lots.

CDL did not disclose the pricing of the super penthouse, saying only that it is available on application.

Of Newport’s buyers, 82 per cent are Singaporeans, while 15 per cent are permanent residents from countries such as Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Canada.

ERA Singapore’s CEO Marcus Chu said that demand for Newport was driven mainly by two buyer groups.

The first comprises working professionals and business owners employed in or near the Central Business District (CBD), who are buying primarily for owner-occupation and who value proximity to workplaces, tenure and liveability.

The second group consists of families making long-term asset purchases, drawn by the scarcity of new freehold homes in the CBD.

“For many, the appeal lies in capital preservation and the flexibility to hold, lease, or pass the asset on to their children over time, while retaining exposure to a prime city location,” he added.

On the development’s pricing, Mr Justin Quek, deputy group CEO of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said that it is “likely to be viewed by investors and home buyers as attractive”, given the scarcity of freehold properties located in the city centre.

He added that the lower interest rate environment may also have encouraged some buyers to act earlier, amid expectations of rate movements later in 2026.

Narra Residences

Meanwhile, Narra Residences, a 99-year leasehold condominium in the Bukit Timah-Dairy Farm precinct, sold 135 of its 544 units – or about 25 per cent – at an average price of $2,180 psf during its launch weekend, its developer Dairy Farm Walk JV Development said on Feb 1.

The consortium, led by Santarli Group, added that this is the highest new-launch pricing recorded in the area to date.

Located at the junction of Dairy Farm Walk and Petir Road and close to the Hillview MRT station, Narra comprises eight residential blocks that range from six to 16 storeys.

As at 4pm on Feb 1, two and three-bedroom units accounted for about 90 per cent of transactions, said Narra’s developers, while all one-bedroom units were taken up. Of the 135 units sold, four were commercial shops within the development.

The developers said that prices started from $998,000 for one-bedroom units, $1.176 million for two-bedders and $1.63 million for three-bedders. Four of the 61 four-bedroom units were also sold, with prices from $2.596 million.

Mr Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia, noted that, similar to past project launches in the Dairy Farm area, 30 to 40 per cent of buyers had addresses registered to Housing Board flats, with the remainder from private homes.