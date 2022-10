CDL to start previews for Copen Grand EC in Tengah on Friday, with prices from $1.08m

SINGAPORE - City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land will open applications for their Copen Grand executive condominium (EC) project in the upcoming Tengah area on Friday, with prices starting from $1.08 million for a two-bedroom unit.

The Copen Grand EC will be the first residential project to be launched in the wake of fresh market cooling measures just announced by the Government last week, when tighter limits on housing loans came into effect.

Units on offer at the Tengah Town development range from 807 square feet (sq ft) for a two-bedroom plus study to 1,722 sq ft for a top-floor five-bedroom premium unit. The apartments are priced from $1.08 million for a two-bedroom plus study, $1.18 million for a three-bedroom deluxe, $1.28 million for a three-bedroom premium, $1.48 million for a four-bedroom deluxe, $1.58 million for a four-bedroom premium and $1.88 million for a five-bedroom premium.

The project is being developed jointly by CDL and MCL Land, and will be the two companies' second joint venture (JV) after the May launch of Piccadilly Grand, a 99-year-leasehold private residential project.

Asked why CDL went ahead with plans for the Copen Grand launch instead of holding back after the new cooling measures kicked in, a CDL spokesman said: "We are proceeding with the launch plans for Copen Grand, following the fulfilment of the 15-month time bar (from our acquisition of the site).

"While home buyers will take into consideration the impact of the recent policy changes, ECs are tailored for a select group of eligible buyers who have the special privilege of purchasing a home with an array of full condo facilities - with qualifying first-time buyers being able to enjoy a CPF housing grant of up to $30,000."

CDL also pointed to the limited supply of new ECs coming onstream, saying "it is the right time to launch".

Copen Grand is the first EC to be built in the Tengah Town area, envisioned as Singapore's first smart and sustainable precinct. It is also the first private residential project to qualify for Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Built Environment Transformation Gross Floor Area incentive scheme.

In a press release issued on Thursday, CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek said: "Copen Grand is thoughtfully designed as a smart and resource-efficient project. It offers exceptional convenience as it is located within walking distance of three upcoming MRT stations, which is unique for an EC."

Mr Rob Garman, chief executive of MCL Land, said he believes buyers will "stand to gain from first-mover advantage in the new future-forward precinct".

Mr Garman also expressed confidence that Copen Grand will achieve a similar response to that of Piccadilly Grand.

Over the launch weekend of Piccadilly Grand in early May, CDL and MCL Land sold 315 out of its 407 units, or 77 per cent, at an average selling price of $2,150 per square foot.