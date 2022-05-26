CDL posts 41% drop in homes sold in first quarter

City Developments (CDL) on Tuesday posted a 41 per cent year-on-year drop in homes sold for the three months ended March 31, the first full quarter since cooling measures were implemented in December last year.

The mainboard-listed property developer and its joint-venture associates sold 188 units with a total sales value of $477.9 million for the first quarter, versus 319 units with a total sales value of $513.6 million a year ago, CDL said.

While the cooling measures have impacted transaction volumes momentarily, the group foresees the property market to "remain resilient and housing prices to hold firm due to moderate supply and strong underlying fundamentals".

CDL's latest launch near Little India, Piccadilly Grand, a joint venture with MCL Land, saw strong take-up when it was marketed this month. Some 315 units, or 77 per cent of the Farrer Park project's 405 apartments, were sold on its launch weekend at an average of $2,150 per sq ft.

In the pipeline are another 1,000 residential units coming up at two recently acquired sites.

In January, CDL partnered MCL to put in the top bid of $768 million for a 210,623 sq ft state land plot in Jalan Tembusu in the east. The project will yield about 640 units.

Last month, CDL acquired a 179,007 sq ft site at 798 and 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road for $126.3 million. It plans to redevelop the site into a residential project with more than 400 units, subject to planning approval.

The group's hotels saw global occupancies recovering to 52.2 per cent in the first quarter, up from 36.8 per cent year on year. Global revenue per available room (RevPAR) recovered to $89.60 from $44.40, up 101.8 per cent year on year. Meanwhile, the average gross operating profit margin rose 8.5 percentage points year on year to 14.6 per cent.

CDL believes this is due to the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions and a high vaccination rate in the majority of the countries where the group operates.

In Singapore, the group's hotel businesses are picking up. It recorded a 74.3 per cent surge in average room rate and a 43.8 per cent rise in RevPAR.

This came on the back of higher demand driven by staycations and corporate groups, and two hotels catering to the government quarantine business.

For its investment properties, CDL's Singapore office portfolio had an occupancy of 93 per cent, above the islandwide occupancy of 88 per cent. Republic Plaza, its Grade A office building in Raffles Place, is 95 per cent occupied and saw positive rental reversion in the first quarter, CDL said.

Committed occupancy of the group's retail portfolio is at 95 per cent, above the islandwide occupancy of 92 per cent. Its flagship mall, City Square Mall, is 97 per cent occupied, while at Palais Renaissance, committed occupancy reached 99 per cent.

In March, the group completed a $315 million acquisition of Central Square, which is to be redeveloped alongside CDL's Central Mall properties into a mixed-use development. "Through the URA Strategic Development Incentive Scheme, the redevelopment could potentially yield a significant GFA (gross floor area) uplift," CDL said.

The group's net gearing ratio as at end-March stood at 53 per cent, after factoring in fair value on investment properties. The group had cash reserves of $3.1 billion and available undrawn committed bank facilities totalling $4.6 billion.

THE BUSINESS TIMES