Canadian developer loses appeal in tussle with S'pore tycoon

VANCOUVER • A Canadian appeals court has ruled against Concord Pacific Group, one of the country's biggest property developers, in its long-running dispute with Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong over a failed US$1.1 billion (S$1.49 billion) waterfront deal in Vancouver.

Concord Pacific is seeking to appeal to Canada's top court, prolonging the tussle, while the ruling may create uncertainty for large, complex projects in the region.

A majority decision by British Columbia's Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected the attempt to overturn a 2019 ruling that had dismissed its claim against Mr Oei and his associated firm.

Concord claimed they breached an agreement to build out the lucrative site. Two judges backed the lower court's earlier decision, which concluded that their pact was not legally binding.

But the third, Justice Sunni Stromberg-Stein, issued a strongly worded dissenting opinion.

She said the court's findings could leave initial commercial agreements in complex, multi-year, multibillion-dollar projects meaningless or uncertain.

Mr Oei said in a statement he was glad the legal process was coming to an end.

It may not yet: Concord Pacific said it intends to seek permission to appeal to Canada's Supreme Court. The dispute stretches back to 2015, when Mr Oei and Concord Pacific chief executive Terry Hui signed an initial agreement that envisioned jointly developing the site.

The partnership had plans for a C$1.4 billion (S$1.5 billion), two million sq ft condo development, but the deal quickly soured and triggered lawsuits within months.

Few sites match the potential of the nearly empty 5.3ha waterfront tract.

Few, too, are as storied. Known as the Plaza of Nations, the site was centre stage for a World Expo in 1986 that helped put the coastal Canadian city on the radar of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka Shing, who snapped up the fairgrounds for C$320 million and set up Concord Pacific to redevelop the sprawling lands.

Investors and immigrants from Asia followed his lead, setting off a three-decade property boom that profoundly reshaped Vancouver physically, demographically and economically. Among those was Mr Oei, who bought the Plaza of Nations site from Mr Li for C$40 million in 1989.