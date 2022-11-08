Can Asian hubs withstand the coming global property downturn?

SINGAPORE - For home owners and investors alike, the burning question is whether property markets in Asia will succumb to current soaring borrowing costs.

Since the start of 2022, mortgage rates have doubled on average across major global cities. In the US, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has exceeded 7 per cent, while in Britain – where variable rate loans dominate – the effective mortgage rate is now nearly 6 per cent, up from just over 2 per cent a year ago.

This challenging backdrop has pushed affordability concerns to the fore after pandemic-era demand and years of accommodative monetary policy supercharged a decade-long global housing boom. UBS estimates the average skilled service sector worker can now afford roughly one-third less housing space than before the pandemic.

Indeed, the latest UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, which analyses 25 international cities, finds that price corrections are under way in many overheated markets. Toronto and Frankfurt exhibit the most pronounced bubble characteristics, but similar pressure is building in Asia as well. Hong Kong and Tokyo also rank in bubble territory.

But the outlook is not one-size-fits-all across Asian real estate markets. In the near term, higher mortgage rates and a slowing economy are major headwinds, but limited supply, a tight job market, and prudent lending standards should cushion households from the worst of the impact this time around. We think housing prices are set to rise by just low-single digits in Singapore, trend sideways in Tokyo, and fall further in Hong Kong next year.

Let’s consider Singapore first. Prudential macro-economic policies implemented over the years have ensured that mortgage repayment ability has largely kept pace with housing price growth. But thanks to a shortage of supply, rents have surged over the past year, up 16 per cent from mid-2021 to mid-2022.

Importantly, Singapore is benefiting from its newfound position as a post-pandemic safe haven. The city’s economic reopening, efforts to attract global talent, and relative neutrality amid rising US-China tensions have only cemented this status.

Foreign direct investment inflows into Singapore, for example, surpassed Asean, China, Japan and South Korea in the first half of 2022. More than half of these pledges stem from the semiconductor sector. Foreign interest in local properties has also bounced back to pre-pandemic levels at 4 per cent to 6 per cent of overall transactions.

Still, with mortgage rates on track to rise above 4 per cent next year, we expect property price gains to cool from 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year to around 2 per cent to 4 per cent in 2023. Office, retail and industrial property rents should remain supported as the city fully reopens.

The story is rather downbeat for Hong Kong, where the real estate market has stagnated since mid-2019 after a 15-year secular boom. This comes as the economy has been battered by strict Covid-19 curbs, geopolitical turmoil, a population exodus and, now, rising rates.

Residential prices have already plunged 9 per cent year to date, and we expect another 3 per cent to 4 per cent decline through the year end. As financial conditions tighten, prices could drop an additional 5 per cent to 7 per cent in 2023.

But despite ongoing headwinds and a recent setback in the race with Singapore to be the top financial hub in the region, Hong Kong’s position as the gateway to mainland China remains intact. This unique value proposition will likely continue to anchor Hong Kong as one of the world’s premier financial centres in the years to come.

Things may already be turning more positive for Hong Kong, with arrival data showing residents returning to the city since August. And as the border with mainland China reopens and rate hikes begin to ease, home prices should find support in the second half of 2023.