S'pore's first campus-style integrated project in one-north to be completed end-2021

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first campus-style integrated development is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year, said CapitaLand in a press release on Wednesday (Sept 9).

Located on 2.4ha of land in one-north, Rochester Commons will have a 17-storey Grade A office tower and 12 black-and-white heritage bungalows, of which seven are for offices and the remaining five for food and beverage or retail use.

The 400,000 sq ft integrated project, developed and managed by CapitaLand, will also have a hotel, which will be operated by its lodging unit, The Ascott Limited, under the Citadines Connect brand.

One of the key features of the integrated development is Catapult, South-east Asia's first shared executive learning centre that uses technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality to deliver training programmes.

Its curriculum, which focuses on areas such as leadership and innovation, aims to groom executives for leadership agility and equip them with future-ready skills.

Some of its immersive learning approaches have already been trialled at Catapult's showroom at the Bridge+ coworking space in Ascent building in Singapore Science Park 1.

The centrepiece in the showroom is a 180-degree immersive screen which allows shared VR viewing experience during workshops and is equipped with virtual conferencing capabilities.

CapitaLand Singapore's chief executive, Mr Tan Yew Chin, said: "As companies and individuals adapt to the post Covid-19 environment, executive education and reskilling will be increasingly important. Catapult at Rochester Commons is well-positioned to cater to this demand with programmes that focus on leadership development and grooming of talent for regional and senior roles."

"More than just a standalone learning facility, Catapult is designed to facilitate cross-learning and networking in a state-of-the-art campus. Catapult will also feature an online platform where learners and knowledge providers can learn, co-create and innovate for the future economy," he added.

CapitaLand said the development of Rochester Commons is in line with the Government's vision for a world-class learning ecosystem in the research and knowledge hub of one-north, which is in the west of Singapore.

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, Rochester Commons will feature a single digital identity access that allows tenants to move through the entire integrated development via facial recognition, QR code scanning or access cards.



Rochester Commons, which is set to become a first-of-its-kind integrated campus-style development, will include a 17-storey office tower with over 200,000 sq ft of core and flex working spaces. PHOTOS: CAPITALAND



Property managers can also tap on a cloud-based intelligent building platform to draw insights using energy and space usage data to optimise building functions for users' comfort.

Likewise, the 135-unit hotel, Citadines Connect Rochester Singapore, will offer guests a seamless tech-enabled experience through mobile keys, self check-in kiosks and service robots that perform concierge tasks.

Rochester Commons will also have features such as a 365m green trail, a sky garden, viewing decks and a multi-purpose outdoor court for community events.

CapitaLand currently manages Galaxis, an office building with a retail podium, in one-north, along with Singapore Science Park 1 and 2. The Ascott Limited manages the Citadines Fusionopolis Singapore and the upcoming lyf one-north Singapore.