One Holland Village Residences sees 92 of 296 units sold after weekend launch

SINGAPORE - Nearly a third of apartments at One Holland Village Residences have been booked since sales began on Nov 21.

The developer - Far East Organization with partners Sekisui House and Sino Group - sold 92 apartments of a total 296 as of 6pm at Dec 1. Preview sales began on Nov 21 while the 99-year leasehold project was publicly launched on Nov 30.

Part of a larger mixed-use development known as One Holland Village, One Holland Village Residences comprises three types of units: Sereen, a 34-storey tower with 248 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom units; Leven, a three- storey block with roof terrace comprising 21 two-bedroom units; and Quincy Private Residences, a 28-storey block with 27 luxury apartments on its top eight levels that boast private lift access and concierge services.

Sales so far have recorded average prices of $2,600 psf for Sereen, $2,900 psf for Leven and $3,200 psf for Quincy Private Residences, Far East said in a media release on Sunday (Dec 1). The most popular units were Sereen's one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Ninety per cent of the buyers were Singaporeans, with permanent residents and foreign buyers from countries such as South Korea, Norway and the US making up the remainder.

Just under half of the buyers live in the same District 10 as the development or in District 11 nearby.

Said Cheryl Huan, chief operating officer of Far East's sales and leasing group, said: "We are very encouraged by the strong response to One Holland Village Residences. The keen interest from homebuyers who hail from all parts of Singapore is testament to the development's broad appeal.

"Since the inception of the project, we have taken care to put forth a development that will preserve the unique character of Holland Village, which is characterised by quaint shophouses and streetscapes, an eclectic charm and a laidback ambience. At the same time, we do want to bring value to the larger precinct by introducing new-to-market retail brands and concepts, and bringing in a new demographic of commercial tenants."

One Holland Village Residences is estimated for completion by end-2024.