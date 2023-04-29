Buyers book about 75% of units at launch of Buona Vista condo despite cooling measures

SINGAPORE – Two days after new property curbs kicked in to raise additional stamp duties for some home buyers, a development in Buona Vista sold more than 200 of its 275 units at its launch on Saturday.

Among the new launches in 2023, Blossoms by the Park in Slim Barracks Rise achieved the highest take-up rate of about 75 per cent, at an average price of $2,423 per square foot (psf).

Several buyers told The Straits Times they were not affected by the new cooling measures, which do not apply to Singaporeans buying their first home.

Developer EL Development on Saturday said all one- and two-bedroom units, except for the two-bedroom penthouses, were fully sold.

It added that 96 per cent of the buyers were Singaporean and Singapore permanent residents (PRs), with foreign buyers making up only 4 per cent.

Ms Tracy Ong, associate group director of Huttons Asia, said the frenzy for bookings began almost from the moment the development was launched.

Huttons Asia is one of the marketing agents for the development.

“The smaller units were snapped up really fast. Almost every few minutes, I would hear a ping alert in our booking system, alerting us that a unit has been taken up,” added Ms Ong.

“My client’s queue number was 674 and he wasn’t too hopeful of getting a unit. By lunchtime, two-bedders were almost sold out and the three- and four-bedders were also being snapped up really fast. But there were also a lot of buyers who decided to drop out of the queue. Maybe the units that they wanted had already been sold. Thankfully, my client managed to secure a three-bedder.”

Ms Serene Tan, 42, a housewife, was among the first 50 buyers to pick her unit, a two-bedroom apartment with a study for $1.6 million.

Ms Tan said she and her husband moved to a rental apartment, paying $3,800 a month, after selling their Housing Board flat in Clementi earlier in 2023. They bought the condo unit as an investment.

“If the price is right, we may sell it a few years later,” she added.