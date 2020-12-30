Building a stronger and better future

After 28 years in Singapore, it is timely that China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co (CCDC) publishes its first sustainability report here — a milestone that reflects its commitment to continually create greater economic, social and environmental values in the city state.

The release of the report – aptly named Witness Happiness — comes at an especially opportune time, given that 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Singapore-China diplomatic relations, a special occasion deserving of celebration.

CCDC and the world-leading CSCEC

CCDC is a regional subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (CSCEC), a state-owned company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Since its establishment in 1982, the Beijing-headquartered CSCEC has become the largest construction and investment conglomerate in the world, with a presence in over 100 countries and regions.

As one of the most powerful investors in China, it has ranked first in the list of Engineering News-Record Top 250 Global Contractors for consecutive years and is first among industry counterparts in the Top 500 Global Brands 2019 by Brand Finance. CSCEC is also 18th on the 2020 list of Fortune Global 500 companies.

Backed by its parent’s outstanding strength and reputation, it is little wonder that CCDC has become one of Singapore’s leading builders since its establishment here in 1992.

In just under three decades, CCDC has succeeded in carving out a niche market with extraordinary results that include 17 institutional projects, 29,535 premium quality private homes and 43,618 HDB flats as well as hotels and commercial hubs. Today, 1 in 25 people here lives in a home built by CCDC.

Over the years, CCDC has been honoured with 200 awards and accolades. Industry recognition includes 15 HDB Construction Awards (13 of them in consecutive years), 51 BCA Construction Excellence Awards, 31 Green Mark Awards and seven BCA Quality Excellence Awards in seven consecutive years.

For 2020, CCDC won a BCA Quality Excellence Award — Quality Champion (Platinum) — and garnered four Construction Excellence Awards (Excellence) for the Woodlands Police Division, Oasis Terraces, Fengshan GreenVille and Yung Ho Spring I & II projects. It also bagged two Construction Excellence Awards (Merit) for Geylang Bahru MRT Station and West Ridges @ Bukit Batok.

Coming in fourth on BCA’s ranking of quality contractors, CCDC’s CONQUAS score is also much higher than the industry average.

In addition, CCDC also won the HDB Construction Award for the Fengshan GreenVille project this year.



Aerial view of award-winning project, Oasis Terraces. PHOTO: CHINA CONSTRUCTION (SOUTH PACIFIC) DEVELOPMENT CO



Partnering Singapore

Following CSCEC’s philosophy of obtaining trust in good faith, adhering to winning business opportunities and achieving brilliance through cooperation, the company has, through CCDC, constructed a total of 207 high quality projects — from urban infrastructure, government housing, commercial and medical centres to educational institutions, high-end hotels and private residences.

These are built to suit the Singapore way of life and further strengthens the close Singapore-China relationship.

In line with the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint — a national plan for economic and social development that provides guidance for building a better family, environment and future by 2030 — CCDC has created a new smart city concept to address sustainability challenges and contribute to urban harmony and smart development.

It explored the application of construction technologies such as Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) and Integrated Digital Delivery, to ensure that the quality, safety, progress and environmental performance of all technology-driven projects meet and even exceed the requirements of local laws and regulations. CCDC also developed a safe and green management system in its projects.

Driven by its creed of "Life Foremost, Safety First, and Green and Gracious", and in line with Singapore's national environmental health and safety regulations, as well as relevant international standards, it has worked hard to help build a beautiful Singapore.

In its efforts to cultivate first-class construction talents for Singapore and neighbouring countries, CCDC also strives to build a diverse and inclusive workforce where employees from different cultural backgrounds work together and share development results.

With the entire world mired in the Covid-19 pandemic since early 2020, CCDC has acted swiftly — from donating disease prevention materials to enacting preventative measures.

In response to the Singapore government’s pilot Quick Build Dormitories scheme to build dormitories with improved living standards, the company completed the construction of a new, high quality workers' dormitory in Choa Chu Kang after three months of relentless work.

CCDC also worked with JTC Corporation to build a new dormitory at their Bulim Square project, adopting China’s PPVC system and shipping the building material to Singapore to shorten the construction time.



This workers dormitory in Choa Chu Kang was built in just three months. PHOTO: CHINA CONSTRUCTION (SOUTH PACIFIC) DEVELOPMENT CO



A lasting commitment

CCDC and its parent, CSCEC, will continue to pursue the strategic goals of building a world-class enterprise with strong value creation, steady industrial leadership, high international competitiveness, enormous brand influence and appealing soft power - with the purpose of building sustainable cities.

Being socially responsible, both entities are committed to working closely with all stakeholders in Singapore and neighbouring countries to create a happy living environment together, realise the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint and help build a community with a shared future.

Its Witness Happiness sustainability report elaborates on its strategies, policies and practices with regards to its business, safety, social and environmental values.

After a remarkable 28 years, CCDC is looking forward to an even brighter future filled with diverse possibilities by creating value and shaping a better living environment in Singapore.