BT Podcast: Excluding singles from prime location public housing flats: An in-depth look

Highlights of the conversation: (click/tap above)

01:25 Leslie's take on why it is detrimental to exclude singles from buying PLH flats

02:45 Can the PLH model deliver on its objectives and is Singapore getting a boost in the birth rate from a pro-marriage public housing policy? (includes comments from Ku Swee Yong, chief investment officer, Kasa Singapore)

08:09 The possible inadvertent impact of the PLH model of raising prices of other HDB resale flats in central locations

09:22 Assessing the investment case for buying a PLH flat (includes comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics, Orange Tee and Tie)

15:39 Why Leslie highlights the plight of singles and why he supports the PLH model in general

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/government-economy/singles-day-housing-policies-and-other-ways-to-recognise-contributions-of-singles

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO

Website: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/podcasts

BT Money Hacks Podcast on: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

#BTPodcasts