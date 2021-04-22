Blackstone eyes more property after Sandcrawler deal

Blackstone Group is seeking to invest in more properties in Singapore to capitalise on rising demand for office space among technology firms expanding in the city-state.

The plans come after the US private equity firm announced yesterday that it is purchasing Lucasfilm's state-of-the-art facility, The Sandcrawler, for $176 million, confirming a Bloomberg report in January.

Blackstone is seeking to make long-term investments in high-quality assets that provide strong returns, Mr Alan Miyasaki, head of Asia real estate acquisitions, said in an interview.

That would require having a strong roster of tenants, such as those in the Sandcrawler, which houses Walt Disney Co and the Government Technology Agency.

The move underscores the attraction of Singapore's property assets to foreign investors as the financial hub broadens its appeal for technology firms.

US giants Amazon and Facebook and their Chinese counterparts Alibaba Group Holding and ByteDance are among companies that are making the city-state a beachhead for South-east Asia.

The Sandcrawler deal marks Blackstone's first Singapore property acquisition under its "core plus" strategy, where it currently has US$3.6 billion (S$4.79 billion) in assets under management in Asia.

Located in one-north, the city's largest business park, the building was inspired by the Sandcrawler fortresses in the Star Wars movies, and was used by Lucasfilm.

Technology companies are keen to take up space in low-rise buildings in business parks, and not necessarily skyscrapers in the financial district, Mr Miyasaki said.

He pointed out that Grab Holdings and Sea's e-commerce business Shopee have offices in the area where the Sandcrawler is located.

"It used to be that the tall skyscrapers were really cool," he said. "If we can buy five more Sandcrawlers, we'd do that."

More tech and content companies will expand their presence in Singapore over time, he said, citing its ability to protect intellectual property as one reason.

Geopolitical tensions elsewhere also make the city a relatively attractive option.

Singapore is "the one place everybody agrees on", Mr Miyasaki said. "This is like the Switzerland of Asia."

BLOOMBERG