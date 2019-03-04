BCA orders unauthorised level at The Alexcier to be demolished by early April

SINGAPORE - A company that built an unauthorised storey above its unit will have to demolish it by early April, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) ordered.

The demolition order and one to cease occupation of the area was served by hand on Monday evening (March 4) to the owner of unit 08-01 at The Alexcier in Alexandra Road.

The BCA told The Straits Times: "Based on preliminary site inspection and checks... we assess that the unauthorised addition does not pose any immediate structural hazard to the rest of the building.

"BCA's investigations are still ongoing and we will take appropriate enforcement actions against the parties involved."

The Sunday Times had reported that The Alexcier - an eight-storey light-industrial building - was discovered to have illegally included a hidden floor.

The unauthorised level is the size of eight three-room HDB flats and boasts various living spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room.

The BCA, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Sunday Times last week that the floor is "unauthorised" and enforcement action will be taken against those responsible.

The unit is owned by real estate investment firm ZACD Investments and has been leased to property and asset management company ZACD Posh. Both are under the ZACD Group, which employs around 300 people.

The boss of the company that owns the eighth-floor unit admitted to The Sunday Times that it had built the extra space above.



The demolition order and one to cease occupation of the area was served by hand on March 4, 2019, to the owner of unit 08-01 at The Alexcier in Alexandra Road. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Mr Stanley Yeo, ZACD Group co-founder and group chief executive, said: "It's not an additional floor. It's a racking system. We built it four to five years ago for storage purposes. It's only about 3,000 to 4,000 sq ft."

A racking system is similar to what furniture retailer Ikea uses to store large items at its pick-up hall.

But The Sunday Times understands that the ninth floor is as big as the eight-floor unit, which is about 5,200 sq ft, excluding a rooftop terrace.

A video of SCDF officers inspecting the clandestine unit last Tuesday (Feb 26) shows that, unlike a racking system, it is constructed like an enclosed floor, with interior fittings.

Mr Yeo told The Sunday Times that he is cutting down his operation and ZACD Posh will be moving out of the unit.

A Straits Times check on Monday found that people were still operating in the unit.