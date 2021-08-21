At this new Bartley address, city-fringe convenience meets resort-style living

What makes a dream home?

For some, it’s the option of being located within serenity, far away from the hustle and bustle of urban living. For others, it’s being in the thick of the action.

Other factors for consideration include living in one of today’s trendiest neighbourhoods or areas with greater growth potential, accessibility to family-friendly amenities, or even a luxurious environment to eventually retire in.

Bartley Vue, a new development at Jalan Bunga Rampai off Bartley Road, ticks all these boxes.



Enjoy the mix of serenity and city-fringe convenience at this luxury development. PHOTO: BARTLEY VUE



Rejuvenating serenity meets city convenience

The bespoke collection of homes, built by well-regarded homegrown developer Wee Hur – the same company behind successful residential projects such as Parc Centros, Villas @ Gilstead, Urban Residences and Parc Botannia, and industrial projects such as Harvest @ Woodlands, Premier @ Kaki Bukit and Mega @ Woodlands – offers a tantalising alternative for buyers with home prices in the Outside Central Region on the rise.

With 115 units spread over 16 stories, ranging from two- to four-bedders boasting a study, there’s something for everyone at Bartley Vue.

The development offers a rare serenity not seen often in Singapore, thanks to its location amid private housing estates and with several green lungs nearby. Thoughtful point block design and north-south facing units promise expansive views of low-rise buildings, interspersed with verdant greenery.

Yet all the comforts of city living are just as easily within reach. Bartley MRT Station, a five-minute stroll away under a covered walkway within the development, puts residents at vibrant neighbourhoods and leisure venues such as Serangoon, Paya Lebar or Marina Bay within minutes. And with five major interchange stations located on the Circle Line, every corner of Singapore is at your fingertips.



All the comforts of city living – shopping malls, eateries, parks and schools – are easily within reach at Bartley Vue. PHOTO: BARTLEY VUE



A home for families through the generations

Whether you’re planning to start a family, or upgrade to a lifestyle of comfort for your loved ones, Bartley Vue has something for you.

Families with children of all ages will appreciate the abundant amenities nearby. School-going children can enjoy a later wake-up time with the likes of Maris Stella High School and Bartley Secondary School within 1km distance and Paya Lebar Methodist Girls (Secondary), Cedar Girls’ Primary and Secondary School, and St Gabriel’s Secondary School located within a 3km distance.

Expatriate families will also appreciate that Stamford American International School is less than a 10-minute drive away.

Also located close by are eateries along Upper Paya Lebar Road, and hawker havens Circuit Road Food Centre and Chomp Chomp Food Centre.

The Circle Line will also put residents at the doorsteps of malls including NEX, Kallang Wave Mall, Junction 8, Paya Lebar Quarter and 18 Tai Seng within minutes away, providing access to a wide range of food, retail and entertainment options.

Family fun in nature is also just steps away, literally. Jalan Bungai Rampai Park and Paya Lebar Park Connector are both right beside the development. The upcoming Bidadari Park, just 1.4km away, offers more reasons to enjoy the great outdoors.



The Entertainment Court is the focal point where a multitude of recreational activities can be enjoyed. PHOTO: BARTLEY VUE



Within your residential compound, a variety of facilities will make you feel like you are on vacation everyday. Expect to spend many leisure hours at the Entertainment Court: the focal point where a multitude of recreational activities can be enjoyed with the family.

Relax by the 30m lap pool, or entertain friends at the function room or BBQ Pavilion. Head to the Fitness Corner to work off the stresses of the day, as the little ones entertain themselves at the playgrounds.



With well-planned living and leisure spaces in every corner, Bartley Vue is where you'll feel right at home. PHOTO: BARTLEY VUE



A future-forward home

Bartley Vue celebrates the best of condo living today, but is also designed to be a home that will see you through the years ahead.

The apartments’ practical, open-plan layouts allow for maximum efficiency and flexibility when it comes to redesigning spaces to suit evolving needs — be it creating a study for work from home, or to accommodate a growing family.

All this, without compromising on rest and relaxation, as all bedrooms are roomy enough to fit a queen-sized bed.

And in anticipation of a greener, more sustainable future, Bartley Vue has positioned two EV charging lots in the two-storey basement carpark.

Investors and those on the lookout for asset appreciation will also be assured to know that two major transformation hubs are sited close by, offering potential for future asset appreciation.

The Bidadari Estate Master Plan, unveiled in 2014, is transforming the city-fringe area into what many have widely anticipated as the next Bishan.

Complementarily, the former Paya Lebar Airbase is due to be transformed into a new precinct offering car-free neighbourhoods, green spaces and commercial activity.

For more information or to receive a preview, visit www.bartley-v.com.