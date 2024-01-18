Ascott grows Oakwood by over 20% since acquisition, introduces resorts in brand refresh

YOKOHAMA - Serviced apartment provider Oakwood has secured over 3,000 units across more than 20 properties since it was acquired by CapitaLand Investment’s (CLI) lodging arm, The Ascott, in the second half of 2022.

Ascott on Jan 18 said its Oakwood portfolio has grown by more than 20 per cent to almost 18,000 units, up from about 15,000 units at acquisition, making it one of the company’s fastest-growing global brands in 2023.

Oakwood has been expanded to 48 cities, including Busan in South Korea, Ha Long in Vietnam, as well as several new markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

Mr Kevin Goh, chief executive of Ascott and CLI Lodging, said the uplift in revenue and improved margins led to an improved financial performance for the Oakwood portfolio, which includes brands such as Oakwood, The Unlimited Collection, as well as other unbranded properties.

For example, two properties it took over from other operators in Jakarta and Manila were converted and began operations within months of their signings in 2023.

“With more operationally ready properties coming onstream at a faster pace, we are seeing immediate contribution of the Oakwood portfolio to Ascott’s recurring fee income, which is in line with our aim to double fee earnings to more than $500 million by 2028,” he said.

CLI in July 2022 announced that it was buying Oakwood Worldwide from Mapletree Investments for an undisclosed amount. The move aimed to provide further fee income stability for Ascott amid global travel recovery post-Covid-19.

In its third-quarter business update published in November 2023, CLI posted a 3 per cent drop in revenue, due to an 8 per cent decline in the revenue of its real estate business.

But it still reported growth in its fee-based business, which stood at $249 million, led by stronger operating performance and higher contribution from Oakwood.

Mr Goh said: “Ascott will continue to pursue transformative deals which can accelerate our expansion and provide us with immediate access to new markets, diverse customer bases and valuable synergies.”

Oakwood, known for its serviced apartments for corporate travellers, will also offer more city hotels and full-service resorts as part of efforts to refresh its brand.

Oakwood Ha Long, a villa resort, was opened earlier in 2024, and another two resorts, in Bali and Chongli, will open in the first half of 2024.

The refreshed Oakwood brand aims to provide “comforts of home and beyond”, while Oakwood Premier, targeted at the upper upscale segment, will have “a touch of luxury”, the firm said.