Apac Realty expands ERA franchise to Queensland

SINGAPORE – Real estate services provider Apac Realty is expanding into the Australian housing market through a franchise agreement.

The mainboard-listed company, which operates the ERA Realty Network brand, said it has granted Brisbane real estate firm Queensland 888 a master franchise to operate ERA Queensland.

ERA Queensland, led by chief executive Alex Caraco and co-director and chairman Ben Collins, will launch on Thursday with a team of 17 agents across three offices.

It will focus on high-end prestige properties, residential homes in general, and off-plan projects, which are properties that have yet to be constructed. It will also provide property management services and facilitate the sale and leasing of commercial properties.

Queensland 888’s oldest office has been operating for 50 years.

The franchise agreement is for an initial term of 15 years, with the possibility of renewal for another 15 years.

ERA Singapore chief executive Marcus Chu said this agreement opens the door into “a well-established yet progressively expanding real estate market”.

Apac Realty said in its statement: “The Queensland real estate market is anticipated to thrive in 2024, driven by growing demand for quality properties in major Australian cities and renewed interest from Asia.”

While ERA Queensland will focus on marketing properties in the state to Australians, Mr Caraco, who has been in real estate for 44 years, said there has been an emergence of enquiries in Australian properties from Asia.

Singaporeans can buy new properties or those still under construction in Australia, with approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Mr Caraco also noted that property prices in Queensland hit an all-time high in May 2022, but took a hit after Australia’s central bank increased interest rates that month.

“We now expect a gradual recovery due to low inventory and a relatively positive interest rate outlook. While Queensland’s real estate market eased in terms of volume of sales over the past year, valuation has risen 15 per cent,” he said.