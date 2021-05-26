AMK housing site draws 15 bids; Tengah EC plot attracts 7 bids

A 99-year leasehold private housing site in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, opposite Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, has drawn 15 bids at a state tender that closed yesterday.

The highest bid of $381.38 million, or nearly $1,118 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), came from a 60:20:20 joint venture between UOL Group, Singapore Land Group and Kheng Leong Company.

This was 6.3 per cent above the second-highest bid of $358.89 million, or $1,052 psf ppr, from Titus Residential SG, a tie-up between City Developments (CDL) and MCL Land.

Also bidding for the site was a tie-up between Far East Organization, Sino Group and Sekisui House, which offered $353.33 million or $1,036 psf ppr.

The plot is near the upcoming Mayflower MRT station.

UOL chief investment and asset officer Jesline Goh said: "We plan to develop a 24-to 25-storey project of more than 370 units that will enjoy unblocked views of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Lower Peirce Reservoir Park and Shangri-La Park landed housing estate."

The tender for the site was conducted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Noting the number of bids, Huttons Asia director of research Lee Sze Teck said: "It appears that competition for land is stiff and developers are forced to bid more than $1,000 psf ppr to stand a chance of securing land for development. The level of bidding among developers showed their confidence, and any restriction induced by the pandemic is temporary."

Also closing yesterday was the tender for the maiden executive condominium (EC) housing site in Tengah estate in western Singapore. The 99-year plot along Tengah Garden Walk drew seven bids.

ECs are a public-private housing hybrid with initial buyer eligibility and resale conditions that are completely lifted 10 years after the project has been completed.

The highest offer of $400.32 million, or $603.17 psf ppr, was from a tie-up between CDL and MCL Land. It was a tad higher than the nearly $400.2 million, or $602.99 psf ppr, from the second-highest bid, from CSC Land Group (Singapore).

The top bid marks a record land rate for an EC site under the Government Land Sales programme, noted PropNex head of research and content Wong Siew Ying. The previous high was $583 psf ppr garnered by the Sumang Walk EC site awarded in March 2018.

"As this is the first EC site in the new Tengah estate, the successful tenderer could gain a first-mover advantage when it enters the market," she said.

The tender for the Tengah EC site was conducted by the Housing Board.

A decision on the award of the tenders will be announced at a later date.

THE BUSINESS TIMES