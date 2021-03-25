All 20 units of Swire's luxury condo Eden in Draycott Park sold for $300m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Swire Properties of Hong Kong is selling all 20 units at its completed freehold luxury condominium Eden, at 2 Draycott Park, in a deal amounting to about $300 million, The Business Times (BT) understands.

It is not clear how the deal is being structured but the buyer (or buyers) are said to hail from North Asia.

The deal is said to have been brokered through private treaty by Sandra Yiap of Huttons - in association with Savills.

Huttons declined to comment when contacted by BT.

The price works out to around $4,900 per sq ft. All 20 apartments in the project are four-bedroom units of 3,035 sq ft, each of them occupying the entire floor from levels three to 22 of the project.

The 22-storey development was completed in 2019. Its facilities include a swimming pool, a children's pool, a landscaped garden and a sky garden.