77 units of Kopar at Newton condo sold at online launch

A unit of Chip Eng Seng Corporation sold 77 units at the launch of its 378-unit Kopar at Newton condo on the weekend - and it was all done online.

The 99-year leasehold project off Newton Circus was the first to be released amid the heightened Covid-19 guidelines outlined on March 24 and ahead of the 28-day circuit-breaking moratorium announced last Friday. This will see all showflats close until May 4.

Singapore-based proptech Showsuite said: "This is the first private residential project here to be launched completely online and... without any of the buyers and property agents at the sales office."

The process allowed buyers to sign pre-sale documents in their own homes.

Mr Michael Ng, chief executive of the Chip Eng Seng unit CEL Development, said the project's average price was $2,350 per sq ft (psf).The cheapest units sold were a couple of one-bedders priced at $1.098 million each while a penthouse of about 3,305 sq ft went for $7.88 million.

Kopar at Newton is being jointly marketed by ERA, PropNex, OrangeTee & Tie and SRI.

"We had planned to begin sales on Good Friday," said Mr Ng. "However, when we were informed last Friday that all showflats would have to be closed from April 7, we decided to bring forward sales."

Showsuite CEO Karamjit Singh said: "We adopted video-conferencing for training and off-site tech support to ensure the smooth running of the process."

THE BUSINESS TIMES