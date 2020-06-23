2 Geylang condos up for collective sale

Adjacent condominiums Wing Fong Mansions and Wing Fong Court go on the market today.

The combined estates have an indicative land rate of $1,280 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), marketing agent PropNex Realty said, without disclosing reserve prices.

PropNex tried to launch the two freehold sites in Geylang for collective sale in January, with the tenders originally set to close in May, but the process was deferred amid anti-coronavirus measures.

"We've received keen expressions of interest verbally from a Middle East conglomerate as well as local developers," PropNex consultant Richard Hau said yesterday.

Tan & Au, the solicitors for the collective sales, has inquired about a potential change of use to allow the sites to be turned into a nursing home, Mr Hau said.

Both plots are now zoned for commercial or institutional use with a 2.8 gross plot ratio.

Wing Fong Mansions, at 12 Lorong 14, spans 47,880 sq ft and has 130 units over eight storeys with a total strata area of about 142,000 sq ft.

Wing Fong Court is across the road, at 10 Lorong 14. It sits on 29,334 sq ft of land and has 88 units over eight storeys with a total strata area of 88,000 sq ft.

Taken together, they form a prominent combined site with a wide frontage stretching from Geylang Road to Guillemard Road.

Mr Hau said in January that it may be possible to link the sites underground via a basement level to form one integrated development.

Both tenders close on Aug 6.

