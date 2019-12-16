1,147 new private homes sold in November, up 23% from October: URA data

SINGAPORE - Sales of new private homes picked up in November despite the drop in units launched for sale during the year-end holiday period, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday (Dec 16).

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 1,147 units last month, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units sold in October, and just 4.5 per cent fewer than the 1,201 units sold in November 2018, which was the most since the 2018 property cooling measures.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,168 units in November, a 21.9 per cent increase from 958 units in October and just 3 per cent lower than the 1,205 units a year ago.

Last month, developers launched 740 private homes for sale, down 17 per cent from 892 units in October, and a hefty 44.9 per cent less than the 1,342 units for sale in November last year. There were no ECs launched last month.

The URA data also show that the total number of private residential units launched but unsold stands at 4,375. Including ECs, this number rises to 4,748.