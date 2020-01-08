11 shops in Sim Lim Square go on sale for $22m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - A portfolio of 11 shops in Sim Lim Square is up for sale via expression of interest for $22 million, sole marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

The total strata area of the shops is about 5,000 square feet (sq ft), with unit sizes ranging from 291 sq ft to 506 sq ft. The shops, which can be bought collectively or as individual units, face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

The last three transactions for fifth floor podium-facing units were sold for more than $5,000 per sq ft, said Knight Frank.

As it is a commercial property, the sale is open to both locals and foreigners, with no additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty imposed on the purchase of the properties.

The sale exercise for the retail shops closes at 3pm on Feb 18, and comes after a second bid at an en bloc sale of Sim Lim Square, with the tender closing on Dec 30.

Owners kept the reserve price unchanged at more than $1.25 billion but with the added sweetener of another 27 per cent of built-up space plus the possibility of lower development charges. Their first en bloc attempt in July last year ended without any formal bids.

Built in 1985 and located beside Rochor MRT station, the strata titled mall sits on 99-year leasehold site spanning 78,152 sq ft. Spread out over six storeys and two basements are 492 commercial units.

The plot is fully zoned for commercial use, so there was no mandatory requirement to top up the lease, which has 63 years left.