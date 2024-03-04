Property tycoon accused of embezzling $16 billion in Vietnam’s biggest fraud case

HANOI - For several years, Truong My Lan held meetings on the 39th floor of the sleek Times Square tower in the heart of Vietnam’s commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City. There, in a room that acted as her command centre, she allegedly wove a US$12 billion (S$16 billion) tapestry of fraud and corruption, according to the police reports that form the basis of a court case against her.

Authorities allege there were “ghost” companies, payoffs to government officials and a bank she illegally controlled that disbursed loans to herself and her allies worth about 11 per cent of the nation’s 2022 gross domestic product. Her personal driver secretly shuttled millions of dollars in cash across the city’s chaotic streets, police say. Twenty-four government inspectors are alleged to have taken Lan’s money to cover up violations.

The woman behind Van Thinh Phat Group, one of Vietnam’s most moneyed real estate empires, now awaits a trial starting on March 5 - and a possible death sentence if found guilty. More arrests are expected in a probe that has contributed to a virtual freeze in the nation’s bond and real estate markets, as bureaucrats fearful of being swept up in police investigations slow-walk approving legal documents.

The country’s largest-ever fraud case is among a slew of high-profile proceedings following from the Communist Party of Vietnam’s crackdown on corruption. It highlights the developing economy’s challenges as it courts foreign investment to become a global electronics hub for companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics. The scandal also raises questions of whether the government has the capacity to safeguard the banking system, bond market and overall economy amid an explosion of wealth.

“The government regulators are overwhelmed,” said Zachary Abuza, an expert on South-east Asian politics at the National War College in Washington, D.C. “They can’t keep up with the growth of the economy. Look at the volumes of money pouring into the country. They just don’t have the manpower. And they’re so poorly paid.”

Pace of change

In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s biggest economic success stories. Disbursement of foreign direct investment rose to more than US$23 billion in 2023, up 3.5 per cent from the previous year. In a country where the average annual worker’s salary is about US$4,000, the number of Vietnamese with a net worth of more than US$30 million soared 82 per cent in the five years to 2022 to 1,059, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report.

But the country is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change. Like the Chinese government, which has pursued a sweeping anti-corruption drive as the economy has grown, Vietnam’s leaders see graft as a risk to their hold on power. Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s crusade to root out avarice is now years old, with no obvious end in sight.

The anti-corruption campaign has touched the highest levels of government and virtually all sectors of society. Former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stepped down in January last year after taking “political responsibility” for corruption cases during the pandemic. Two deputy prime ministers who respectively oversaw the health and foreign affairs ministries were dismissed that same month. Fifty-four other individuals were convicted last year in a case involving millions of dollars of bribes tied to government-directed “rescue” flights for Vietnamese trying to get home while Covid-19 raged.

Even in this landscape, Lan’s case stands out for its audacity and breadth.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam has prosecuted VTP Group’s chairwoman for allegedly embezzling more than US$12 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank, or SCB, between Feb 2018 and Oct 2022 - a sum that surpasses the market capitalisation of most Vietnamese banks. A separate investigation is looking into alleged fraudulent appropriation of assets from bond issuance tied to the developer. Another police probe is examining allegations of money laundering tied to Lan and her husband, Hong Kong businessman Eric Chu, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper.

“This was a black eye for regulators,” said Willie Tanoto, a director in Fitch Ratings’ Asia-Pacific financial institutions team. “There are rules to prevent this from happening and it is unnerving that she managed to get around them for so long,” he said of Lan’s alleged control of SCB.

“Disclosure and transparency requirements in Vietnam have some catching up to do.”