Property crisis pressures Vietnam to act before it’s too late

HANOI – Time is running short for Vietnam to prevent a worsening property-sector credit crunch from derailing one of the world’s fastest economic expansions.

With about US$4.6 billion (S$6.2 billion) of property developer notes tracked by Vietnam’s bond association coming due next year, the firms will struggle to meet obligations without government support, according to local real estate executives and analysts.

Funding has all but dried up after an anti-graft campaign spooked investors and authorities froze new bond issuance across the industry.

The looming maturity wall risks triggering a wave of defaults that could turn the property woes into a wider crisis for the banking sector and the economy. While the absolute scale of Vietnam’s property debt is tiny compared to that of China, the industry still makes up about 11 per cent of economic activity. Mounting worries of a China-style hit to growth are prompting calls for Vietnam’s government to act before it’s too late.

“The real estate sector is undergoing a major crisis,” said Tran Xuan Ngoc, chief executive at property developer Nam Long Group. “We don’t know when the crisis may pass as it depends on the government’s actions.”

At stake is an economic expansion projected by the International Monetary Fund to hit 7 per cent this year thanks to strong gains in construction and services. It also has implications for the nation’s banking industry, which has heavy ties to real estate. The two sectors comprise half of the stock benchmark’s weighting.

Signs of stress are already spreading. Fitch Ratings recently estimated a 5 per cent drop in home sales next year, which coupled with rising costs will lead to a rise in leverage at property firms. A lack of cash has forced businesses to turn to shadow loans at very high interest rates and sell properties at discounts as deep as 40 per cent.

Nam Long’s Ngoc said that it used to take about two months to sell 1,000 freshly-built homes in Vietnam; now it takes six to eight.

The industry’s problems are poised to worsen as bonds come due, with SSI Securities forecasting that next year will be the biggest for property industry maturities ever. There’s not a lot of public data on maturities, with the majority of developers’ debt held in local currency. Most is held by local banks and retail investors.

The property crisis started earlier this year after officials issued a crackdown on corporate bond issuances following allegations of illegal activities, setting off a series of actions to rectify the property market. That included high-level arrests, a sudden freeze of new issuances and an overhaul of the bond industry.

Analysts are looking to an easing of the country’s bond rules as a potential pressure release valve. A recent rule, known as Decree 65, pummeled property stocks and chilled new bond issuance by raising the bar on disclosure requirements as well as limiting the type of buyer to only institutional investors.

Any improvement in the nation’s property market will require major amendments to Decree 65, according to Maybank analyst Tyler Manh Dung Nguyen, who predicts the government is likely to respond when it sees the next round of developers’ corporate earnings next year.

The government has already appeared to ease their stance, with the Thanh Nien newspaper reporting last week that Vietnam’s finance ministry is proposing a decree amendment that would allow companies to extend corporate bond maturities as much as two years to ease a funding shortage.

Vietnam’s leaders remain focused on the nation’s economic growth targets as it seeks to become a major manufacturing hub, having already attracted the likes of Apple Inc. suppliers and Samsung Electronics. That means Hanoi is willing to move quickly and proactively to address risks. Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said last month the government is taking measures to ease access to capital for developers given the rout.