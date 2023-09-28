Proper planning and proactive measures key to financial health: ST-AIA panel

SINGAPORE – Proper planning and a willingness to lead a healthier life are key to maintaining financial health, given the rising living and medical costs, said panellists on Thursday.

As insurer AIA’s chief customer and digital officer, Ms Melita Teo, told the event: “Always anticipate what you cannot really be prepared for.”

Ms Teo cited healthcare costs, which “have been going at double the Singapore inflation rate for quite a few years”.

“For example, late-stage treatment for cancer, which is the leading cause of death in Singapore, can cost nearly $200,000 per year.”

She also noted that an AIA study this year found that 60 per cent of customers are concerned about being diagnosed with an illness so “taking the time to plan for the future and expected events is necessary for any Singaporean”.

The panel discussion, which was organised by AIA Singapore and The Straits Times and moderated by ST Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, also heard that individuals can do more to help themselves on the health front.

Panellist Tan Hiang Khoon, Singapore General Hospital’s deputy chief executive, noted that prevention is better than cure: “There’s no better way of lowering healthcare costs than preventing yourself from getting sick in the first place.

“And there are very simple things you can do such as taking care of your diet, exercising regularly, and getting good sleep.”

Professor Tan also noted that Government, the healthcare system and insurers need to work together to solve the issue of rising healthcare costs.

Biotech professional Herbert Ho added that those of the older generation do not usually have adequate insurance coverage, which can be stressful for family members.

“If you do not have adequate coverage, then you have to grapple with the anxiety and emotional stress of wanting to deliver the best treatment for your loved ones,” he said.

“You then have to grapple with the unplanned financial cost along with other ancillary costs like caregiver fees and medication.”