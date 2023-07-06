Programme launched to help S’pore firms disclose environmental data, focus on sustainability

SINGAPORE - Local firms will receive help in disclosing data about how well they perform in terms of considering the environment, as well as how they stack up against their peers in the industry, under a new environmental disclosure programme launched on Thursday.

The Catalysing Sustainability in Singapore’s SMEs programme is a joint effort by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and CDP, a global non-profit organisation specialising in environmental disclosure for companies.

Under the programme, local firms will have access to a structured framework that will guide them in disclosing their environmental data and performance, EnterpriseSG and CDP said in their statement.

Participating companies will also receive benchmarking data on key performance indicators measured against other companies in their sector, to help them better understand what they lack and what is expected of them, and integrate environmental considerations into their business strategy.

Mr John Leung, director of Southeast Asia & Oceania at CDP, said: “It is crucial that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are equipped with the tools and resources they need to not only commit to and accelerate environmental action, but to ensure their own long-term business viability.”

To encourage environmental disclosure in Singapore, EnterpriseSG will support participating firms by providing 70 per cent of the programme fees for the first year of disclosure.

The newly launched programme is among initiatives EnterpriseSG has rolled out to encourage more companies to focus on sustainability.

In January 2022, EnterpriseSG introduced the Enterprise Sustainability Programme (ESP), which provides businesses with an overview of different areas of sustainability, and how sustainability can be used as a business strategy.

Since then, more than 250 companies from different sectors, such as transport and logistics, retail and lifestyle, and manufacturing have participated in the courses offered under the ESP.

Recognising the need to implement sustainable practices in the retail industry, retail company TEO Garments enrolled in EnterpriseSG’s ESP Foundational Course.

Mr Wilson Teo, Managing Director of TEO Garments, told The Straits Times: “Sustainability is a rising trend in the fashion industry. As a trusted apparel manufacturer in Asia, it is important for TEO Garments to be abreast of global trends and changing preferences of our global partners.”

The course covered various topics, including the different scopes of carbon emissions, sustainable development goals, and diverse reporting standards.

“The ESP Foundational Course has helped to uplift our management’s knowledge of sustainability by providing an overview of key sustainability topics and information on how to piece together a sustainability plan,” said Mr Teo.

EnterpriseSG also provided further resources and financial support to TEO Garments.