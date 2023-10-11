Privatisation offer for Healthway Medical extended to Oct 26

SINGAPORE – The closing date for the offer to acquire and delist Healthway Medical has been extended to 5.30pm on Oct 26.

As at 6pm on Tuesday, OUE Healthcare and its concert parties had a resultant shareholding of about 65.3 per cent of the total number of Healthway Medical shares.

The exit offer price remains at 4.8 cents per share and the offeror – OUEH Investments, the special-purpose vehicle incorporated for the purpose of the exit offer – does not intend to revise it “under any circumstances”.

On Tueday, OUEH Investments reminded shareholders that the offer for Healthway Medical was declared unconditional in all respects on Sept 28, and that the company would be delisted subject to the approval of the Singapore Exchange, regardless of the level of acceptances of the exit offer.

“In such an event, shareholders who do not accept the exit offer will be left holding shares in an unlisted company,” OUEH Investments said.

The offer will enable OUE Healthcare to “harness potential synergies” with Healthway Medical to deliver comprehensive healthcare services across preventive, interventive, diagnostics, treatment, aftercare and other ancillary healthcare services.

Shares of OUE Healthcare were trading unchanged at 2.9 cents as at 11.33am on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES