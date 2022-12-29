Singapore private home prices to rise at slower pace in 2023

SINGAPORE - Private residential prices are expected to rise moderately in 2023, with upside limited by higher borrowing costs, weaker economic growth and slower growth in resale HDB prices.

Even with a robust rental market and low unsold new home stock, the private residential market will likely face headwinds in 2023, as housing affordability will be a key concern for buyers grappling with rapidly rising interest rates, spiralling living costs, an uncertain economic outlook and the latest property curbs.

But while some buyers may delay their purchases, high land and construction costs and low inventory may leave developers with little room to cut new launch prices. As a result, analysts see private residential prices gaining between 1 per cent and 5 per cent in 2023, down from a forecast 9 per cent for full year 2022.

Private residential prices will see slower growth and may even correct slightly in the second half of 2023, director and head of research at Colliers Singapore Catherine He said.

“Higher mortgage payments and a surge in living costs could increase the risk of some homeowners being pushed into negative equity. Consequently, they may have to reduce asking prices if they face difficulties refinancing. Higher mortgage costs may also put off mass market buyers, who are most reliant on financing,” Ms He said.

But Mr Ismail Gafoor, the chief executive of PropNex Realty, said he does not expect this to be widespread, as most Singaporean households are financially resilient. “We expect most sellers to hold to their asking prices amid healthy resale demand, including from those priced out of new launches,” he said.

Hit by two rounds of cooling measures, in December 2021 and September 2022, developers pulled back on new launches in 2022. There were also fewer new units available for launch in 2022 because many Government Land Sales (GLS) tenders were stalled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and there were few en bloc sales in the past three years, said Ms Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for South-east Asia.

As a result, only about 4,300 non-landed units and 1,900 executive condominium (EC) units were launched so far in 2022, Edmund Tie said. And even though 2023’s launch volumes are projected to be higher – an estimated 6,000-8,000 new units – these will still fall short of the more than 10,000 units (excluding ECs) launched each year from 2019-2021, it said.

Meanwhile, housing supply (including ECs) in the confirmed list of 1H 2023 GLS programme was raised to 4,090 units, the highest since the 1H 2014 release, Edmund Tie head of research and consultancy Lam Chern Woon noted.

“The higher injection of GLS supply will meet developers’ needs to replenish their land banks, but given the longer lead time between tender launch and tender award, as well as between tender award and project launch, the price impact from the increased supply may be muted,” Mr Lam said.

Typically, a project launch may take place nine to 12 months after the site is awarded, Mr Ismail said.

“So we don’t think that many sites offered in 2023’s GLS will be launched in the market next year. Given that the increase in GLS supply is moderate, we don’t think there will be a big impact on prices,” he added.

ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak expects more land sales in the southern region as URA moves to rejuvenate the CBD and Marina South into a “live, work and play” district.

The number of completions or private homes obtaining TOPs (temporary occupation permits) may reach a seven-year high of 18,234 units (excluding ECs) in 2023, which should help alleviate pressure in the tight rental market, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.