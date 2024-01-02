Private home prices up 6.7% in 2023, grew at slower pace than 2022

SINGAPORE – Private home prices continued to moderate for a second straight year, growing at a slower pace of 6.7 per cent in 2023 compared with 8.6 per cent in 2022, even as transaction volumes shrank.

The number of units sold in 2023 fell by about 15 per cent from the year before, to the lowest level since 2016, due to several rounds of cooling measures, softer economic conditions, and elevated mortgage rates.

In the fourth quarter, prices of non-landed homes rose by 2.7 per cent after a 0.8 per cent gain in the third quarter, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) flash estimates released on Jan 2.

Strong demand for three major non-landed launches in November 2023 – Hillock Green, J’den and Watten House – fuelled price gains in the fourth quarter, said Mr Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia’s senior director for data analytics.

The number of units sold dipped for a second straight quarter, dropping by 27 per cent in the fourth quarter against the previous quarter.

Given thinner sales volumes, the high benchmark prices achieved by a few new launches would move the needle significantly, Mr Nicholas Mak, Mogul.sg’s chief research officer, said.

He noted that the high prices set by new launches such as Watten House would have a magnified impact on prime district prices, even as demand from foreigners fell after additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) doubled to 60 per cent for such buyers in April 2023.

Watten House sold 114 units at an average price of $3,209 psf, noted Mr Lee.

Although the Government has emphasised that it has increased the land supply for more homes to be launched, that may not cool the market as it is high prices of new launches that have driven up prices, he said.

Mr Lee predicted that the residential property price index could continue to rise 6 per cent to 8 per cent in 2024, if the Singapore economy, employment and household incomes continue to grow.

URA’s flash estimates showed landed property prices gained 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, reversing a 3.6 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

In the non-landed segment, prices of suburban private homes were up 2.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2023, prices of non-landed properties gained 6.5 per cent, moderating from an 8.1 per cent increase in 2022.

Prices of non-landed private homes in the city fringe dropped 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, reversing a 2.1 per cent gain in the third quarter, while those in the suburbs grew at a slower pace of 4.6 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent in the third quarter.

In contrast, prices in the prime district jumped 4.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, reversing a loss of 2.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Singaporeans and permanent residents made up 98.5 per cent of purchasers in the fourth quarter, while foreigners accounted for 1.5 per cent.

Based on URA caveats, the number of private homes bought by foreigners tumbled to a 12-year low of 62 in the fourth quarter compared with 271 in the first quarter of 2023, Mr Lee said.

Buyers from America overtook those from China to become the biggest group of foreigners buying private property here in the second half of 2023. US nationals are accorded the same stamp duty treatment as Singapore citizens under a free trade agreement between the United States and Singapore, he added.

The number of Chinese buyers plummeted to 11 in the second half of 2023 compared with 177 in the first half, he added.