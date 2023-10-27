Private home prices rebound in Q3, but price resistance setting in as overall sales drop

SINGAPORE - Private home prices rebounded 0.8 per cent in the third quarter, above the 0.5 per cent flash estimate by the Urban Redevelopment Authority earlier in October.

But there are signs of growing price resistance as overall resale volumes fell, and new condo sales shrank even as developers launched more units.

Even though private home prices rebounded from a 0.2 per cent drop in the previous quarter, this is the second straight quarter where price gains are less than 1 per cent and below a quarterly average growth of 2.1 per cent in the past three years, according to real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie.

Year to date, the price index grew at a slower pace of 3.9 per cent, compared with 8.2 per cent in the same period in 2022 and 5.3 per cent in 2021. This is due in part to a 3.6 per cent drop in landed property prices, reversing a 1.1 per cent jump in the second quarter.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, noted that there are signs of price resistance as overall sales excluding executive condominiums (ECs) shrank 3.5 per cent in the third quarter to 5,201 units from 5,388 units in the second quarter.

Year on year, overall sales fell 15.4 per cent from 6,148 units in the third quarter of 2022, as buyers turn cautious in the face of higher-for-longer interest rates, slowing economic growth and geopolitical tensions, she added.

Resale volume fell 2.6 per cent to 2,900 units from 2,976 units in the second quarter, as some demand was diverted to new project launches in the third quarter.

They include Grand Dunman, Lentor Hills Residences, Altura EC, Orchard Sophia, Pinetree Hill, The Arden, The LakeGarden Residences, The Myst, The Shorefront and TMW Maxwell.

But even as developers launched more units in the third quarter – 2,805 (excluding ECs), compared with 2,374 units in the second quarter, new sales shrank 8.5 per cent to 1,946 units from 2,127 units.

Cushman & Wakefield head of research Wong Xian Yang noted that due to a larger launch pipeline, the average take-up rate at projects with more than 100 units in the initial launch month has slowed to 32 per cent in the third quarter, from 57 per cent in the previous quarter.

But it remains higher than the pre-pandemic average initial take-up rate of 24 per cent, he said.

Upcoming new launches in the suburbs could be well supported – the 368-unit J’den on the site of the former JCube mall in Jurong East, 474-unit Hillock Green in the new Lentor Hills estate, 341-unit Hillhaven in Hillview Rise, and 440-unit Sora in Yuan Ching Road, he added.