Private economists cut Singapore’s 2023 growth forecast on global slowdown woes: MAS survey

SINGAPORE - Private-sector economists cut their 2023 growth forecast for Singapore by a full percentage point, citing the global economic slowdown as the key downside risk.

Economic growth for next year was projected at 1.8 per cent in the quarterly survey of professional forecasters released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

The forecast is down from the 2.8 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth predicted in the September survey.

However, the 21 economists and analysts who responded to the MAS survey sent out in November upgraded the 2022 GDP growth projection to 3.6 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent predicted in the previous survey published in September.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) last month said it expects GDP growth of around 3.5 per cent in 2022 and between 0.5 to 2.5 per cent in 2023.

The MTI’s forecast for slower growth next year was in line with a worsening outlook for the global economy, with inflation and rising interest rates likely to send some of the advanced economies into recession.

Spillovers from an external growth slowdown was cited by 62.5 per cent of the survey respondents as the downside risk to Singapore’s growth outlook next year.

It was ranked as the top concern by 31.3 per cent of respondents.

Those concerns included downside risks from an escalation in geopolitical tensions and spillovers from China brought about by the coronavirus lockdowns and social unrest.

At the same time, more robust growth in China - underpinned by lower interest rates and relaxation of Covid-19 curbs - was the most frequently cited factor that could boost Singapore’s growth above the forecast.

Respondents also flagged upside from better-than-expected economic growth and a slower pace of global interest rate hikes.

In the latest MAS survey, private-sector analysts also raised their inflation forecasts for this year and next.