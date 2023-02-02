Prices in Australia leave shoppers stunned as inflation surges

SYDNEY - A shopper in a supermarket in Melbourne recently bought a packet of his favourite chips and was stunned by the price tag of A$7.60 (S$7.07), which is 71 per cent higher than it was just two years ago.

In a country whose residents are still in a collective state of shock at the fast-rising prices of everyday items, the shopper posted an image on social media of the item and its price. The post prompted a flurry of anger, including demands to boycott the supermarket and the brand of chips.

“This is robbery,” said one comment on the Reddit website.

“Are they gold-plated?” said another.

The outrage against the everyday impact of Australia’s soaring inflation rate is not surprising.

In 2020, three staple food items – a tub of butter, a packet of sliced cheese (24 slices) and a kilogram of lamb – at supermarket chain Coles would have cost A$27.50 in total. Today, the same items go for A$37.20, an increase of 35 per cent.

Australia’s annual inflation rate has been steadily increasing for a year and has now reached 7.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2022, the highest level since 1990. Some of the steepest rises have been for essential items such as food, electricity and rent.

The federal government has described the inflation problem as the “defining challenge” of the nation’s economy.

“I recognise that people are doing it tough,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a radio interviewer on Thursday. “Right around the world, we have this massive inflation problem... Australia is not immune.”

Unfortunately, there are emerging signs that Australia’s inflation problem may be more entrenched – or “sticky” – than was originally assumed.

The rise in prices has now spread beyond items such as cars or energy prices, which were directly affected by the Ukraine war or by supply chain problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official figures released last week indicate that the inflation scourge has extended to services such as tourism, insurance and financial services.

An economist at jobs portal Indeed, Mr Callam Pickering, told ABC News that the latest inflation figures are “nasty” and that cost-of-living pressures are set to cause considerable hardship to households this year.

“Persistent inflation of this nature and the monetary policy response required to contain it aren’t often consistent with economic growth,” he said.