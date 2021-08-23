Prepare for more market volatility

It has been a turbulent week for markets following the release of the July 27-28 minutes of the US Federal Reserve meetings last Wednesday, showing that the potential for monetary tightening in the next five months is higher than anticipated.

Despite a positive session for the Dow Jones Index last Friday, when it gained 226 points, the index lost a net 395.30 points for the week to close at 35,120.08 points. This, however, is still its third-highest close.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 pulled back from its record high the previous week to end at 4,441.67 points, marking a 26.33-point weekly decline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq continued its slide, losing 108.24 points to end last Friday's session at 14,714.66 points as tech stocks remained under pressure.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gave up 62.74 points to end the week at 3,102.75 points as investors took some money off the table after the recent rallies.

The market weakness came despite the key 10-year United States Treasury rate remaining at a depressed 1.26 per cent level.

In Singapore, the banks, which account for almost a third of the STI, saw a mixed week. The dividend-inclusive total returns this month for DBS Bank were 0.5 per cent, while OCBC Bank recorded a net loss of 2.8 per cent, and UOB posted a gain of 0.7 per cent. Still, their combined year-to-date total returns were 21 per cent.

Nanofilm Technologies had a turbulent week following its announcement that its chief operating officer Ricky Tan was leaving the company for personal reasons. The company bought back some 4.9 million of its own shares at an average price of $4.08 through the week.

News that Singapore would further ease border restrictions saw interest turn to the likes of Singapore Airlines, Sats and hospitality stocks. Whether this momentum will carry through to this week remains to be seen.

Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Wealth Management, warned that investors should prepare themselves for more market volatility.

"Excluding Chinese equities, we have not seen a meaningful correction for global equities so far this year, based on the MSCI World Index," he said. "This raises the risk of a meaningful correction happening in the coming months. But if it does, it will be a correction and not change in trend. So we remain overweight on equities, although investors should recognise that the easy money is behind us, and going forward, gains are likely to be more modest given the prospects for less stimulus."

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve annual Jackson Hole policy meeting, which kicks off on Thursday.

Mr Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer at UBS, pointed out that there was no agreement on timing or speed of the tapering among Fed board members, though most participants wanted tapering to start some time this year.

"The lack of general consensus among the committee members indicates that we can largely dismiss the possibility of an announcement at the Jackson Hole symposium. The market consensus is still for a December announcement with risk of November action."

But since the last Federal Open Market Committee meetings, the US government has passed a US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) infrastructure Bill and US$3.5 trillion budget resolution with a focus on social spending. In fact, Fed chair Jerome Powell himself reiterated last Tuesday that fiscal policy, or government spending, is ultimately much more powerful than monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the market is digesting mixed data flows: weak retail sentiment, a decline in housing starts data and rising Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant, juxtaposed against rising employment.

The US$1.5 trillion rout in China and Hong Kong, following Beijing's moves to rein in excesses in the tech and other sectors, has left many market insiders in this part of the world nervous and wondering what comes next.

In the week ahead, the markets will watch the US July consumer price index numbers and industrial production data. The closely watched private consumption expenditure deflator will be released on Friday.