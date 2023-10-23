WealthBT Podcast

Prenups - Why enter into one and who benefits?

Pre and post nuptial agreements are becoming more prevalent. Why and who really stands to gain? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Why are couples entering into prenups, and sometimes at the urging of their families? A prenup or post-nup may potentially be an important tool for families who have multigenerational wealth in mind. Genevieve Cua speaks to Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore for more insights.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the podcast: 

4:28 Prenups must satisfy 4 formalities; they’re not automatically enforceable

9:34 Not just for the wealthy; 3 broad objectives

12:22 Ensuring a prenup applies across multiple jurisdictions

14:27 How prenups work with trusts

17:03 Can a prenup strengthen a marriage?

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore

Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

