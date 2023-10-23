Prenups - Why enter into one and who benefits?

Why are couples entering into prenups, and sometimes at the urging of their families? A prenup or post-nup may potentially be an important tool for families who have multigenerational wealth in mind. Genevieve Cua speaks to Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore for more insights.
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Highlights of the podcast:
4:28 Prenups must satisfy 4 formalities; they’re not automatically enforceable
9:34 Not just for the wealthy; 3 broad objectives
12:22 Ensuring a prenup applies across multiple jurisdictions
14:27 How prenups work with trusts
17:03 Can a prenup strengthen a marriage?
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore
Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
