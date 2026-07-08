Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (centre) emphasised that Batam should serve as a national model for downstream industrialisation, investment acceleration, regulatory reform and logistics efficiency.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has placed the island of Batam at the centre of the next phase of Indonesia’s economic transformation, positioning the island as a future global maritime, logistics and investment hub.

During a meeting with the Batam Development Authority (BP Batam) on July 7, the President emphasised that Batam should become a national model for downstream industrialisation, investment acceleration, regulatory reform and logistics efficiency, supported by world-class infrastructure and faster public services.

A key priority is the modernisation of Batam’s port system, including the development of an international port integrated with industrial estates, advanced manufacturing, a hyperscale data centre and global shipping networks. The strategy aims to strengthen Batam’s role in regional supply chains by reducing logistics costs, improving export competitiveness and reinforcing its position as one of South-east Asia’s most strategic production and distribution hubs.

BP Batam highlighted that the region’s investment ecosystem had strengthened following the implementation of a government regulation : Investment services have become faster and more predictable, while the digital Land Management System is improving transparency, accountability and ease of access for investors.

Investment momentum has remained strong, with Batam recording 69.3 trillion rupiah (S$5 billion) in realised investment in 2025, followed by 17.48 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 102.85 per cent. Investment continues to concentrate in high-value sectors including electronics and machinery, digital infrastructure, energy and industrial estates.

The meeting also reinforced Batam’s pilot role in the country’s investment reform agenda. By combining digital public services, risk-based regulation, integrated infrastructure and interministerial coordination, the government aims to transform Batam into a globally competitive gateway for manufacturing, maritime logistics and strategic investment.

For international investors, the direction is clear: Batam is being positioned not only as Indonesia’s premier free trade zone but also as one of Asia’s next major growth platforms. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK