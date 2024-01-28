Porsche investors lose hope of a supercar stock like Ferrari

When Volkswagen spun off Porsche in late 2022, the investment community had visions of a supercar stock to rival Ferrari. The dream is yet to become a reality, and some investors are doubting it ever will.

While Ferrari shares have soared more than 50 per cent since the start of 2023, Porsche has declined by about a fifth, sending its market value closer towards parity with that of its former parent – a far cry from a gap that once stood at €40 billion (S$58.3 billion).

At the same time, Porsche’s price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to a level less than a quarter of Ferrari’s, weighed down by a downturn in China – for long Porsche’s biggest market – and production snags that have hit the roll-out of key models, including the electric version of its top-selling Macan SUV.

Prospects for 2024 aren’t looking up, either, with Porsche telling analysts last week that sales volumes would likely be flat.

“You thought you were buying into a business that was stable and improving, and it turns out that’s not the case,” said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois. “The question is, when do we start upgrading numbers?”

Porsche will focus “on value-orientated growth and a stable sales level” in 2024, the company said in an e-mailed response to questions. “We’re laying the groundwork for the future and are updating four out of six model series.”

Soon after the initial public offering, Porsche’s valuation priced shares at a forward PE-ratio of about 20, resembling that of other luxury brands such as LVMH, yet a fair bit away from Ferrari’s of 40. It was still substantially higher than VW’s PE ratio of below 5.

The pricing and an initial rally in the stock were fuelled in part by “VW holders selling VW and buying Porsche, as well as auto investors seeking similar successes as they saw with Ferrari”, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan. The subsequent slump had “more to do with Porsche specifically”, he said.

Central to investors’ disappointment is how few options Porsche has to deal with a slowdown in China and the extent of execution risk for launching new models, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean.

Unlike Ferrari, whose scarcity business model gives it a sold-out order book that stretches several years, Porsche is more beholden to macro-economic forces, with the share of revenue from China declining to 26 per cent in the first half of 2023, from almost a third the year before.

Also, struggles at VW’s software unit have triggered two years of delays for the launch of the electric Macan, which was launched on Jan 25 in Singapore. At the same time, the near-term future for electric vehicles is looking less rosy with sales stalling.