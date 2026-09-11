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Popular bakery Baker’s Brew, now known as BB Atelier, goes into liquidation

Baker’s Brew was rebranded as BB Atelier in late 2025. Manila-based creative boutique Studio After Six shared on Instagram in July that it had worked on the bakery’s rebranding.

SINGAPORE – Popular home-grown bakery Baker’s Brew Studio, which rebranded as BB Atelier, has gone into liquidation after it was found unable to continue its business because of its liabilities.

The company decided at a meeting with creditors on Aug 31 to enter creditors’ voluntary liquidation after determining that it could not continue its business because of its liabilities, according to a notice of resolution dated Sept 8 .

Goh Wee Teck and Lin Yueh H ung were appointed as liquidators to oversee the process,

Separately, Baker’s Brew Studio was sued for negligence by PSGourmet, the company behind restaurant cha in PS.C afe. The case was heard at the State Courts on Sept 1.

The bakery is also the defendant in two other ongoing civil cases.

Business records list Baker’s Brew founder and director Beh Huat Jin and Toh Capital as shareholders of the company, which was incorporated in November 2014.

Baker’s Brew began as a baking studio in Sembawang, in February 2015, according to a 2019 post on social recruitment platform Wantedly. It opened its second studio in Upper Thomson in 2016, and a studio-cafe concept at Paragon a year later.

A Google search showed that all these outlets, including one in Great W orld C ity, have been permanently closed. All four outlets were highly rated, with 4.7 to 4.8 stars, and a total of over 3 ,000 reviews.

The bakery announced its rebranding from Baker’s Brew to BB Atelier in November 2025 .

Manila-based creative boutique Studio After Six, which worked on the rebranding, shared a post about the change on Instagram in July 2026.

However, the bakery’s online presence has gone quiet since May, based on its latest posts on Facebook and Instagram. On Instagram, the most recent publicly visible post in which Baker’s Brew was tagged was also posted in May this year.

Baker’s Brew’s Shopee account continues to list about 40 products, but the platform showed that the seller was last active about 15 weeks ago.

Product listings also displayed a notice that the seller was “on vacation”. This mode could be set by the store or indicate that it has not engaged in seller activities for 90 days or more, and purchasing the listed products of is deactivated on the platform.

The store has about 3,800 followers and an average rating of 4.8 stars on Shopee.

Some of its products listed on the platform include a mao shan wang durian coconut origami cake among around 40 other food products.

The website linked on the bakery’s social media accounts is also unavailable.

Meanwhile, a comment on one of the bakery’s Instagram posts alleged that the company owes a supplier about $29,000. The Straits Times has contacted the account behind the comment. The allegation has not been independently verified.

ST has contacted Baker’s Brew Studio for comment.