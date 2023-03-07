Pockets of growth can be found in S’pore stock market despite pressure on earnings, dividends

SINGAPORE – Locally listed companies operating in industries from real estate to commodities say business conditions will get tougher this year as demand slows and costs continue to rise.
While this could put pressure on earnings, spurring some companies to be less generous with dividends and stall their plans for growth, some analysts say pockets of opportunity can still be found in the local stock market.
During the recently concluded earnings season, many companies warned their shareholders to expect lower revenues and pressure on earnings this year, despite reporting stronger financial results and attractive dividends in 2022.
Among the additional costs companies operating in Singapore must contend with this year are higher wages, now that the salary ceiling for employee Central Provident Fund contributions has gone up.
By 2026, the ceiling will have risen by $2,000 from the current $6,000 to hit $8,000, starting with a hike of $300 from this September.
Meanwhile, “raw material prices and other costs have appreciated sharply in the past one year and the trend looks unlikely to reverse anytime soon”, Ms Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research, said.
She added: “Overall, with high interest rates and operating costs, this could impact corporate earnings, especially for companies which are highly geared or over-staffed.”
Rising interest rates will have a greater impact on firms that need to borrow heavily from the banks to finance new projects.
Property players such as Ho Bee Land and UOL, which saw a jump in financing costs in 2022, have already warned that these will remain elevated in 2023.
Other firms that could see high financing expenses include agribusiness Olam Group as well as Sembcorp Marine and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which require capital to pay for construction materials, machinery and other costs to build rigs and ships. These firms also reported higher financing charges in 2022.
Ms Lee said while most Singapore companies have manageable debt levels, higher interest rates are challenging for those that are heavily indebted to the banks, particularly small- to mid-tier growth firms, as this could impact their ability to continue expanding.
Meanwhile, investors could see a drop in net interest income at DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB this year after all three benefited strongly from rising interest rates in 2022.
The US Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, while higher deposit funding costs could compress net interest margins in the quarters ahead, said Ms Lee Wen Ching, chief investment office equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.
The other risks for the banks include more borrower defaults as the cost of borrowing rises amid slowing demand.
Against this outlook, “investors should not expect a repeat in special dividends as these are non-recurring in nature”, said UBS’ Ms Lee said, noting that several companies raised their dividends in tandem with stronger profits, or paid one-off special dividends in 2022.
Still, Ms Lee said ordinary dividends are likely to continue growing alongside profits this year.
OCBC’s Ms Lee said the average dividend yield for the 2023 financial year is estimated at a “decent” level of 5 per cent, adding that most Singapore-listed companies enjoy more stable earnings compared with those listed on other stock exchanges.
The brokerage estimates the total earnings per share (EPS) for the local stock market should grow from $248.34 in FY2022 to $300.14 in FY2023, up 20.9 per cent, as a result of there being a larger number of companies with stable earnings compared to other bourses.
EPS for the S&P 500, for instance, is projected to post a 1.3 per cent decline to US$219.79 (S$296) this year.
She said earnings support for some Singapore-listed companies will come from the opening up of the Chinese economy.
Analysts said Genting Singapore, which runs Resorts World Sentosa, is among those expected to benefit, as contributions from returning Chinese visitors start to kick in this year.
Another company expected to receive a boost from China is Wilmar International, which could see higher demand for its food products offset earnings declines from elsewhere in the business.
UBS’ Ms Lee said 2023 could be a better year for Reits as interest rate hikes taper, preferring them to the banks. “As the interest rate cycle turns, Reits stand to benefit from a more benign interest rate environment,” she added.
This comes after half of the Singapore-listed Reits reported year-on-year declines in distribution per unit for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, partly due to earnings pressure from surging financing costs.
In its 2023 market outlook report, UOB noted the stock market could become less volatile in the second half of the year and that investors can start paying attention to defensive stocks, which have started trading at attractive valuations.
Defensive sectors refer to those that are less likely to be affected by economic downturns, such as consumer staples, utilities and healthcare.
OCBC’s Ms Lee said: “While high interest rates and elevated inflation will remain in focus in 2023, an investor should adopt a longer-term investment horizon and look at growth factors beyond 2023.”
She added that component stocks of the Straits Times Index are “not expensive” based on their current share price levels relative to asset values and earnings per share.