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Perplexity plans 2028 IPO regardless of Anthropic or OpenAI listings, CNBC reports

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Perplexity said it has been able to build a health, high-growth business by consistently holding 2028 as its earliest date for an IPO.

Perplexity said it has been able to build a health, high-growth business by consistently holding 2028 as its earliest date for an IPO.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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AI firm Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on June 8, citing an interview with CEO Aravind Srinivas.

“Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case,” Srinivas told CNBC in an interview.

OpenAI confidentially filed for a US IPO earlier on June 8, following Anthropic’s filing last week.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is also preparing to go public on June 12.

“I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don’t go well, like there is no sugar-coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out,” Srinivas told CNBC.

“I think it’s important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well,” Srinivas added.

Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko told Reuters in an e-mailed statement that Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business by consistently holding 2028 as its earliest date for an IPO.

In 2025, addressing speculation about Perplexity’s finances, Srinivas said the company was not running out of money and had no plans to go public before 2028. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.