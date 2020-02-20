Payouts for infected Grab drivers, partners under Chubb policy

Grab's drivers and its delivery partners will be able to claim a payout of up to $1,000 should they be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a collaboration with property and casualty insurer Chubb, a payout of $1,000 will be given to drivers who have volunteered to provide the GrabCare service, if they were to contract the virus. GrabCare is the company's initiative dedicated to healthcare staff during the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, outbreak.

Chubb said in a statement yesterday that $500 will be paid to all other drivers and delivery partners should they be diagnosed between yesterday and March 19.

Drivers and delivery partners are automatically covered under this policy.

This latest insurance policy for drivers and delivery partners comes after Grab rolled out a series of measures to safeguard their staff's well-being and income.

On Feb 6, it announced a one-off income support of $100 to $200 for delivery partners who are hospitalised of quarantined.

Similarly, for drivers who are hospitalised or quarantined, measures include a one-off income support of $100 to $500, a full reimbursement of rental fees for vehicles rented from Grab and selected partners, and up to 85 per cent of their average earnings protected.

Grab's head of insurance Tom Duncan said yesterday: "It is Grab's priority to always look out for our drivers and delivery partners, even more so during this period of uncertainty. We are heartened that Chubb, as our longstanding partner, is able to come forward so quickly after the Covid-19 outbreak...

"We hope this will give (drivers and delivery partners) better peace of mind as they continue to provide their services."